Podcast: Port Everglades CEO & Port Director Joseph Morris

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, TME editor-in-chief Tony Munoz caught up with Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades, for an in-depth discussion of the port's business and the opportunities ahead.

Port Everglades is one of the busiest cruise ports in the world, and it also handles critical cargoes to keep South Florida's economy running. Last year, it welcomed a record-setting 4.77 million cruise guests, and it's on track to set another traffic record this year. On the cargo side, in FY2025 its tenants and stevedoring partners moved more than 130 million barrels of fuel and 1.17 million TEU of container volume across the dock. To accommodate this booming activity, the port plans to invest $3.8 billion in infrastructure over the next 20 years, including improvements to its bulkheads, refurbishment of its cruise terminals, and construction of more cruise passenger parking capacity.

"The tremendous challenge of all this will be to grow and evolve and modernize and replace infrastructure that's aged out – while we are still this busy. So it's going to be a fun road ahead as our team steps up and makes this all happen with our tenants and with our community," says Morris. For all the details, listen in below.