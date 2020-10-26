IN THE KNOW Podcast 21: China's Vision of Victory

By The Maritime Executive 10-25-2020

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, we're joined by Dr. Jonathan Ward, author of the new book "China's Vision of Victory."

Dr. Ward is the founder of the Atlas Organization, a consultancy focused on Chinese and Indian national strategy. He is a graduate of Columbia University and Oxford, and before launching Atlas, he consulted on geostrategic issues for political risk consultancy Oxford Analytica and for the U.S. Department of Defense.

In his new book, Dr. Ward warns of China's desire to reshape the geopolitical order and bring about "the end of an American-led world." In this telephone conversation, he joined us to talk about China's rise and the key role that the maritime sector plays in its ambitions. For the details, listen in on our conversation.



"China's Vision of Victory" is available online and may be found here.

