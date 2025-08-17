Marcella Boehler
The Untold Plight Of North Korean Seafood Workers in China
In February 2023, Donggang Jinhui Foodstuff, a seafood-processing company in China, threw a party. It had been a success...
The Forced Uyghur Labor Behind China's Fish Exports
On a cloudy morning in April 2023, more than eighty men and women, dressed in matching red windbreakers, stood in orderl...
The Undisputed Superpower Of The Seas
Daniel Aritonang graduated from high school in May, 2018, hoping to find a job. Short and lithe, he lived in the coastal...
The Shrimp Factory Whistleblower
On October 29 2023, a 45-year-old American named Joshua Farinella flew into the city of Amalapuram near India’s ea...
The Grandfather of White-Collar Piracy
In Greece, Max Hardberger posed as an interested buyer, in Haiti as a port official, in Trinidad, a shipper. He has plie...
Inside Libya's War on Migration
On February 4, 2021, roughly 70 miles north of Libya, a reconnaissance plane with a camera on its underside circled a ra...