Marcella Boehler

Marcella Boehler is global publishing editor at The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization based in Washington D.C. that produces investigative stories about human rights, environment and labor concerns on the two thirds of the planet covered by water.

North Korean workers

The Untold Plight Of North Korean Seafood Workers in China

Published Aug 17, 2025 10:52 PM by Marcella Boehler

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; In February 2023, Donggang Jinhui Foodstuff, a seafood-processing company in China, threw a party. It had been a success...

Uyghur workers

The Forced Uyghur Labor Behind China's Fish Exports

Published Aug 11, 2025 9:31 PM by Marcella Boehler

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; On a cloudy morning in April 2023, more than eighty men and women, dressed in matching red windbreakers, stood in orderl...

A Chinese squid jigger off the Galapagos Islands (Ben Blankenship / Outlaw Ocean Project)

The Undisputed Superpower Of The Seas

Published Jul 16, 2025 7:40 PM by Marcella Boehler

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; Daniel Aritonang graduated from high school in May, 2018, hoping to find a job. Short and lithe, he lived in the coastal...

The Choice Canning shrimp processing plant in Amalapuram, India (Ben Blankenship / Outlaw Ocean Project)

The Shrimp Factory Whistleblower

Published Jul 15, 2025 5:44 PM by Marcella Boehler

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; On October 29 2023, a 45-year-old American named Joshua Farinella flew into the city of Amalapuram near India&rsquo;s ea...

Sofia

The Grandfather of White-Collar Piracy

Published Jul 2, 2025 2:33 PM by Marcella Boehler

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

&nbsp; In Greece, Max Hardberger posed as an interested buyer, in Haiti as a port official, in Trinidad, a shipper. He has plie...

Migrants at the Al Mabani detention center in Libya (Pierre Kattar / The Outlaw Ocean Project)

Inside Libya's War on Migration

Published Jun 6, 2025 8:46 AM by Marcella Boehler

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; On February 4, 2021, roughly 70 miles north of Libya, a reconnaissance plane with a camera on its underside circled a ra...

