Report: Iran Loaded Out Naval Mines in Preparation to Close Hormuz

Iran's naval forces were loading up mines in preparation for a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, two U.S. officials told Reuters this week. The closure would have been damaging to Iran's own diplomatic and economic interests, and never occurred, but the mine loadout may suggest that Iranian leadership was actively considering the option.

Mine warfare would be one of Iran's most potent options for causing havoc for its Western adversaries. The Strait of Hormuz handles about 20 percent of the world's oil and LNG, along with an increasing volume of containerized trade for the GCC states. A large-scale "shutdown" would disrupt trade and send the price of oil north of $100 per barrel, according to Goldman Sachs.

Targeted attacks are one possibility, and Iran has an array of anti-ship ballistic missiles, drones, cruise missiles, and suicide drone boats to bring to bear on maritime targets. But mines offer something more. They are comparatively cheap, easy to deploy, hard to remove and psychologically intimidating. A tethered mine or bottom mine is undetectable to most vessels, so to a vessel's crew, the threat could be anywhere. And when one does go off, it is harder to place blame on the offending party, since the vessel that laid the mine has already long since departed.

If Iran had wanted to use its mines in the strait, it would have had a large stockpile to draw on. Iran possesses about 5-6,000 naval mines of various types, including Russian-made MDM-6 bottom mines and a smaller number of powerful Chinese-made EM-52 rocket-propelled mines. It can deploy them covertly with its mini-submarine fleet or less subtly with its surface vessels. Gav Don, a former British naval intelligence officer, told BNE that marine insurers would suspend coverage for the strait if it were mined, forcing tankers to go to anchor and bringing traffic to a halt.

Iran has used mines on traffic in the strait before. During the Iran-Iraq Tanker War in the late 1980s, Iran deployed sea mines to target U.S. Navy convoys in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, prompting a comprehensive U.S. military response. After an Iranian mine nearly sank the frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts, the U.S. Navy retaliated with Operation Praying Mantis - a comprehensive strike that sank one frigate, one gunboat and three speedboats, destroyed two oil platforms and left another frigate badly damaged. More than 50 Iranian servicemembers were killed.