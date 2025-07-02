Jackup Barge Collapses and Sinks off Egypt, Killing Four and Three Missing

Egyptian authorities mounted a rescue effort overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday after an oil drilling jackup barge collapsed and sank south of the Suez Canal. The Barge Unit Admarine 12 was being relocated according to the operator ADES Holding when the incident occurred late on Tuesday, July 1.

The jackup barge was being towed by an unidentified tug and was approximately 130 miles south of the entrance to the Suez Canal in the Red Sea. A video posted on social media shows the legs collapsing onto the barge. It later capsized.

The company reports that there were 30 people aboard, including 18 from ADES and the remainder were contractors. The search and rescue operation recovered 23 people with the Egyptian authorities reporting four were airlifted to a hospital and the other 18 transported by ambulances. According to the Ministry of Health, most of the injuries were non-life threatening and included bruises, abrasions, and suspected limb fractures. Two individuals were reported to be in a more serious condition.

Three people working for ADES and one contractor died, likely from drowning according to the Ministry. The bodies of the four individuals were recovered, but three others remained missing. A search was ongoing with the Egyptian Navy supporting the effort.

The drill rig was reportedly built in 1966 and was capable of operating at depths up to 150 feet (nearly 46 meters). According to the reports, the rig was being used in the Gabal El-Zeit region in a partnership between ADES and Egyptian oil and gas producer OSOCO (Offshore Shukheir Oil Co.). It was reportedly being relocated between two sites. The Suez Canal announced that its navigation was not impacted.

ADES, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, is a leading international provider of oil and gas drilling services. The company reports it has a fleet of 51 offshore assets, including jackup rigs, barges, and mobile offshore production units, employed in 11 countries. It has a total of 91 assets, counting onshore drilling.

Egypt said its public prosecution team was already on site investigating. It will be seeking to determine the extent to which occupational safety procedures were adhered to during the tow. ADES extended its condolences and said it was committed to offering comprehensive support. It is working with the local authorities and said it would also conduct an investigation.



