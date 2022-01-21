Software Developer

Applied Satellite Technology Limited based in Gt Yarmouth, is a privately-owned specialist Telecommunications Company providing equipment and connectivity for organisations operating in remote locations of the world.

Full Time. Permanent. Competitive Salary + Benefits.

This is an unmissable opportunity to join a progressive Software Solutions team within AST, which supports the global organisation with offices in the UK, US, South America. Asia and Australia.

This position is within the Group Software Solutions team, the primary role of the Software Developer is to build and unit test high-quality code across front end logic and database layers. The Software Developer will be working as part of a larger development team with varied skillsets.

The Software Developer role will be responsible for developing and supporting ASTs in house developed software, using the best practice and industry-recognized standards.

A minimum of 5 years experience in Software Development would be preferred.

The role will be based in Great Yarmouth or Norwich and will require working 37.5 hours per week, Monday-Friday.

Primary Duties and Key Elements:

Analyse business requirements and offer viable solutions

Produce clean, efficient, best practice code based on the specification

Complete development documentation and comment code

Complete code/peer reviews prior to release

Provide 3rd Line Support when required

Monitor system alerts

Have high levels of self-motivation and a strong drive to learn

Good communication skills both oral and written

Ability to work on own initiative

A focus on personal achievement and development will be regularly reviewed.

Willingness to adapt to varying demands of the role.

Essential Skills Required:

C# Web API 2 ASP.NET SQL Server MVC RESTful Web Services Git/GitLab Knowledge of Windows Server and IIS JSON

Desirable Skills:

HTML SOAP/XML Web Services CSS Angular JavaScript Node.js Jquery Azure Bootstrap MongoDB

Application Information

If this opportunity would suit you, please apply enclosing a full CV and covering letter to:

Emma Church

Post: Applied Satellite Technology Ltd, Satellite House, Bessemer Way, Harfrey’s Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR31 0LX

e-mail: [email protected]

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.