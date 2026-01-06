US and Canadian Coast Guard Ice Breaking Underway for Great Lakes Shipping

An early onset of the cold and harsh winter conditions is playing havoc on shipping across the Great Lakes region. The U.S. Coast Guard reported it started its second icebreaker effort from the Detroit region, but shippers are saying operations are being impacted, including a delay in the annual closing of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced that its annual Operation Coal Shovel, managed by the Detroit Sector, was commencing on January 2 for the 2026 winter season. It focuses on the region ranging from southern Lake Huron to the St. Clair-Detroit River and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. It includes portions of the St. Lawrence Seaway with the goal of opening channels to icebound communities and for vessels carrying critical supplies such as food and heating oil.

Operation Coal Shovel is the second annual effort in the region. In mid-December, the U.S. Coast Guard launched Operation Taconite, which focuses on Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. The U.S. Coast Guard works in conjunction with the Canadian Coast Guard to maintain shipping during the season.

Annual Operation Coal Shovel began last week managed from Detroit (USCG)

Shippers, however, report that the harsh conditions began earlier in December, and in recent days the ice coverage has increased. For example, Lake Erie’s coverage went from 24 percent to over 31 percent last weekend. Similar issues have been experienced elsewhere, including at the locks on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Ice is slowing shipping, and there are reports of congestion and groups of ships waiting for relief. WWNY says there are seven ships waiting near the locks on the St. Lawrence Seaway with ice forming around the ships. They are rushing to clear the area to reach Montreal before the St. Lawrence Seaway closes.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation had reported on December 22 that the Canadian Coast Guard was providing ice breaking services. It said the Montreal-Lake Ontario section would close between January 4 and 5, while the Welland Canal was scheduled to close between January 9 and 10. WWNY, however, reported today that the ice is preventing the Seaway from closing on schedule.

The Lake Carriers’ Association expressed concern to Cleveland.com, asserting that the U.S. Coast Guard is falling behind. They report the USCG has nine ships that can break ice, but two are used for buoys, and it has experienced mechanical problems in the fleet. The Canadian Coast Guard has two vessels, but it is reported to be preoccupied with ice along the St. Lawrence Seaway east of Lake Ontario.

The association says shipments have been delayed over the past two weeks, and it does not expect relief despite warming temperatures this week. It notes that carriers are rushing to get ore shipments to the Cleveland-Cliffs plant to continue steel operations over the winter. They highlight the challenge is the pending scheduled closure of the Soo Locks between Lake Superior and Lake Huron, scheduled for January 15.

