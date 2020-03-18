Job: Electrician (Volunteer)

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2020 10:02:16

Summary: Responsible to perform electrical work as assigned by the Chief Electrician.

Description: Accepting applications for September 2020 onward.

Mercy Ships cannot run our state-of-the-art hospital ships without proper electricity. Our team of electricians (literally!) keep the lights on and safely maintain all electrical systems to ensure all crew and patients are safe and able to do their jobs onboard our ships.

The Electrician volunteer position, part of the Engineering Department, will be located on the Africa Mercy and Global Mercy, the world's largest non-governmental hospital ships. The preferred minimum time commitment for this role is twelve months, however shorter commitments will also be considered. We recommend all interested applicants to submit an application in advance of your target service date.

www.apply.mercyships.org

Commitments longer than 12 months require successful completion of Mercy Ships On Boarding Program.

Qualifications Required:

Successful completion of Basic Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4 (if joining for 6+ months)

Successful completion of Security Awareness according to STCW A-VI/6-1 (if joining for 6+ months)

Education and training showing evidence of a thorough knowledge of electrical equipment and distribution systems

Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English

**Current Field Service location is Port of Dakar, Senegal, West Africa. Minimum duration to serve on board is three months, there is no maximum. *subject to special case and vessel needs*

Shipyard Service estimated to start June 2020. Minimum duration to serve on board is two weeks, there is no maximum.**

Questions about this information? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org.