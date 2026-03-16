One Net Unifies Four Maritime Tech Brands Under One Umbrella

One Net launches as a global technology services provider built around what actually works in the world’s most demanding operating environments.

Limassol, Cyprus — Fameline Technologies Group, a subsidiary of Fameline Holding Group, today announced the launch of One Net, a unified technology services organization formed from the consolidation of One Net, OneNovation, World-Link, and Telaccount. The move brings over 60 years of combined operational experience under a single brand, with a single mandate: deliver technology that solves real problems for the operators who need it most.

One Net serves maritime fleets, offshore and onshore energy operators, enterprises, NGOs, and organizations that run in environments where standard infrastructure does not reach. Its portfolio covers managed IT, cybersecurity, SaaS platforms, satellite connectivity, and tracking and safety solutions, delivered as integrated services rather than discrete products.

The launch follows Fameline Technologies Group’s acquisition of World-Link and Telaccount, which broadened the group’s footprint across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, and added capabilities that complete the end-to-end technology stack One Net now offers.

From the Holding Group

“The consolidation of these four businesses into One Net is not a rebranding exercise. It is a structural decision about how we deliver value to clients operating in complex environments. We have invested in depth, not breadth for its own sake, and One Net is the result.”

Adamos Seraphides, CEO, Fameline Holding Group

From the CEO

“We have been working with these clients for years. We know what they run, what they can afford, and what they will actually use. One Net is built around that, not around what the market wants to sell them.”

Michalis Hadjistylianou, CEO, One Net

From the Co-CEO

“Most of our clients are running lean. They do not need more technology, they need technology that actually gets used. Our focus is on solving specific problems, automating the tasks that take up time they do not have, and making sure what we deploy works on day one. That is what One Net is built to do.”

Peter-Michael Haddad, Co-CEO, One Net

Service Continuity

Existing clients of One Net, OneNovation, World-Link, and Telaccount will see no disruption.

Contracts, support teams, and service commitments remain in place from day one. The expanded portfolio is available immediately across all client accounts.

