Podcast: Port Everglades CEO Joseph Morris on Seatrade Cruise and IPW 2026

In this episode of the In the Know podcast series, news editor Paul Benecki caught up with Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades, to discuss the exciting growth in their operations as he comes up on two years leading the port. Following on from the recent Seatrade Cruise Global Conference, Morris talks about upcoming developments and investments as the port continues to build its operations.

Morris says that Port Everglades has seen a 60 percent increase in cruise passengers moving through its facilities in the last four years, making it Florida’s third-largest cruise port. He outlines his strategy of continuous improvement and the ongoing effort to maintain a balance between the cargoes, energy products and passengers that move through the port.

Port Everglades is getting ready for next week’s (May 18-21) US Travel Association’s IPW 2026 conference, and Morris highlights its efforts with Broward County and VisitLauderdale to expand the tourist experience. Tourism is a key economic driver for the region, and the Port Everglades team will be highlighting the region's opportunities.

“It’s really the energy around the cruise lines and the cruise industry in total that is really amazing, and we see that through so much of the activity that’s happening here at the port,” says Morris, who is coming up on his second anniversary at the helm at Port Everglades. “It’s been an exciting first couple of years.”

For all the details, listen in below.

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