Gulf Marine Expands its Global Reach

From Ushuaia, Argentina—the southernmost port in the world—to the northern port of St. John’s, Canada, Gulf Marine’s unmatched supply capabilities are on full display. Gulf Marine’s recent lubricant deliveries to some of the most remote ports on the planet – on-time and in-full – ensure that vessels, especially cruise ships, are fully served and ready to sail.

The delivery at Ushuaia was especially telling; the team worked to manage the logistical challenges to guarantee timely deliveries. In the dynamic world of maritime operations, timely deliveries are essential.

Through continuous supply chain innovations and enhancements, Gulf Marine has vastly extended its network, which now spans over 1,000 ports across 80 countries. Despite the huge distances between the ports, the company consistently ensures reliable delivery, whether vessels are docked at berth or anchored offshore.

Gulf Marine proactively forecasts lubricant demands and tailors its supply-chain decisions to enable agile inventory planning by leveraging technology. Combined with local insights, this approach allows seamless inventory distribution through strategically located infrastructure, enabling Gulf Marine’s success in customizing region-specific solutions to cater for the diverse needs of the company’s clients (big and small).

Safiul Gazi, COO of Gulf Marine, said, “Our teams’ relentless efforts have allowed us to expand our reach to distant ports. Coupled with our unwavering commitment to excellence in delivering tailored solutions to every corner of the globe, we are fully confident to supply to our clients' vessels anywhere, at all times.”

