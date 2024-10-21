Gulf Marine is an established marine lubricant supplier to the global shipping industry. Since 2008, we have been providing the shipping industry with high quality OEM-approved marine lubricants, along with a large range of complementary technical services. Over the years, we rapidly developed our port coverage; in fact, we are continuing to expand our network. We are now able to supply marine lubricants and services in more than 1000 ports across 80 countries. A wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Oil International within the Hinduja Group of companies, Gulf Marine has key regional offices around the world to fully engage and support our customers. Indeed, we are proud to have grown to become our customers' trusted and valued partner.