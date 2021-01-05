U.S. Navy Enters the New Year in Rhyme and Verse

President Donald Trump has vetoed a bill that would have phased out large-mesh drift gillnets in federal waters. In his veto message, he suggested that the bill would increase reliance on imported seafood, worsen the trade deficit and "not achieve its purported conservation benefits."
Driftnets are prone to a high rate of bycatch, including protected marine mammals and sea turtles. In the U.S., the nets are used exclusively by about 20 vessels to catch swordfish and sharks in federal waters...
In a deal brokered by the Trump administration, the Saudi and Qatari governments have agreed to stand down from a three-year diplomatic dispute that disrupted the flow of regional trade. As part of the agreement, they have reopened their mutual borders - maritime, air and land - in a show of good faith ahead of a signing ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.
The reopening was announced by the government of Kuwait, which contributed to the negotiations. “Based on [Kuwaiti leader] Sheikh...
Vietnam is planning significant investments designed to create world class ports in the next phase of its master plan for its port system. Highlighting the country’s success in developing ports over the past 20 years, the Ministry of Transport also said that it plans to invest between approximately $6 and $8 billion by 2030 in the next phase of port development.
"After 20 years of planning, Vietnam's seaport system has made great progress in both quality and quantity, basically meeting...
For the first time in nearly four decades, the Royal Navy has a carrier strike group that is ready to deploy. On Monday, the UK Ministry of Defense announced the achievement of initial operating capability (IOC) for the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group, which means that all elements - fighters, radars, air defense systems, pilots and crewmembers - are considered ready for operations.
"This is a hugely significant milestone for HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy and the whole...