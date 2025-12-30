Ongoing Attacks on Ukraine’s Ports Damage Loading Bulker and Detained Ship



Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are experiencing unrelenting daily attacks by Russian drones and missiles during the current offensive despite the push by the United States and European leaders to complete a peace agreement. Ukraine’s Navy reported the mounting damage to port infrastructure while commercial vessels continue to also be caught in the line of fire.

Reports said the drone attacks focused overnight on Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. The two ports emerged with increasing importance as an alternative to Odesa and replacing eastern ports that were damaged or taken earlier in the invasion. Odesa has also felt the brunt of the recent attacks, with reports saying there one one casualty injured overnight.

The Greek-owned vessel Captain Karam was the latest to be caught in port during the attacks. The 56,000 dwt bulker was built in 2006 and is registered in Panama. The reports said the vessel was loading wheat when the drone attack commenced.

A second vessel was also reported to have been damaged. It was the hapless bulker named Emmarkis III, which Ukraine first detained in July 2022. They have asserted that the 73,000-dwt vessel, which was built in 2000, was Russian-owned. A Ukrainian court ordered the seizure of the vessel, and as of 2024, they had begun searching for a manager for the ship. They, however, reported in 2025 that the intention was to sell the ship to raise money for Ukraine. Reports indicate the Emmarkis III sustained damage overnight at Chornomorsk, where it has remained under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reiterated his assertions that Russia is targeting port infrastructure in this campaign. He said, “The enemy is trying to disrupt logistics and complicate shipping.”

In addition to the damage to the two ships, reports said a privately owned storage tank in the port for vegetable oil had been damaged in the port. Elsewhere in Ukraine, attacks included manufacturing plants.

