Thai Navy Seizes Vessel Accused of Smuggling Fuel to Cambodia



The Royal Thai Navy reported the details of a seizure of a small vessel that it said was operating without a visible identity and which was suspected of smuggling fuel to Cambodia. The seizure, which comes after the latest attempt at a ceasefire in the ongoing border dispute, is reported to be part of a repeated crackdown on efforts to support the military factors to Cambodia.

During a patrol in the Gulf of Thailand, the HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan, came across a vessel which was reported to be holding in a position approximately 50 nautical miles south of Koh Samet, an island in the Gulf south of Bangkok and west of the border with Cambodia.

The Navy reports that when the vessel was challenged on December 27, it was not showing a name and registration number. It failed to raise a flag showing its nationality, and its AIS transmission was disabled. There were five individuals aboard from Myanmar and Cambodia.

The vessel was detained on suspicion of smuggling fuel to Cambodia and for violating maritime law by operating without an identity. The vessel was escorted to the Sattahip Naval base, arriving on December 29 for additional investigation.

The authorities are asserting that the vessel also violated the Foreign Workers Management Act. They said the five people were illegally employed on the vessel. Details of the fuel transportation are still under investigation.

Commanders of the Royal Thai Navy said they would continue the strict enforcement patrols to ensure the maritime sovereignty of Thailand. They said they were also preventing foreign vessels from encroaching on Thai waters.

Thailand and Cambodia signed their latest ceasefire agreement last Saturday after two rounds of fighting over a territorial border issue. The Royal Thai Navy had shelled Cambodian positions, and the Cambodians responded by mining waters at the border. Associated Press reports Thailand released on December 31 a total of 18 Cambodian prisoners held since July, in a hopeful sign that the latest ceasefire is so far holding. In addition to the seizure of the vessel, there have, however, also been reports of Cambodian drones operating along the border and a propaganda war staged by both sides.



