Video: Drifting Tanker’s Prop Catches Neighboring Ship's Anchor Chain



Turkish authorities responded to urgent calls for assistance as two tankers anchored off Istanbul became caught in an unusual situation. Because the ships were close to the shore and strong winds were blowing tugs and shoreside emergency services were dispatched.

Two small product tankers were in the anchorage close to Istanbul. According to the reports, the Azerbaijan-flagged Kalbajar was empty and, due to the strong winds, was being dragged toward the Turkish-flagged Alatepe, which was laden with 2,500 tons of a chemical cargo. There was a total of 31 crewmembers between the two ships.

The Alatepe (7,786 dwt) and 463 feet (141 meters) in length was attempting to hold its anchored position. However, the Kalbajar (6,239 dwt), which was built in 1995 and is 377 feet (115 meters) in length, also was drifting in the high winds.

?stanbul Küçükçekmece aç?klar?nda iki tanker henüz belirlenemeyen nedenle birbirine temas etti



While the vessels nearly collided in the rough seas, the report said the propeller shaft of the Kalbajar somehow became fouled on the anchor chain of the Alatepe. The Turkish tugs responded and stood by to prevent a further collision or the danger that the vessels might drift to the shoreline.

The owners of the Kalbajar, Azerbajian Caspian Shipping (ASCO) report that the crews worked diligently to free the two ships. They were able to restart the engine and eventually maneuvered their vessel away from the shallow waters and to safety. They were able to secure a new anchorage in deeper waters. According to some reports, the Alatepe ultimately grounded and salvage operations are now underway.

While there were no injuries or pollution, the Turkish authorities are investigating to confirm that both vessels were in their proper anchorage positions.

