USN: America's Potential Adversaries "Go All-in on Unmanned Platforms"
Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby today declared “the state of our Naval unmanned capabilities is truly unmatche...
Four Female Amphib COs on Their Role in the U.S. Navy
Kimberly Jones was in her third year of studying mechanical engineering as an undergraduate student at Tuskegee University in Alab...
This U.S. Navy Carrier's Top Helmsmen are Women
Out of a crew of 5,000 sailors aboard the supercarrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, only four are entrusted to steer in restricted mane...
U.S. Navy Helps Fight COVID-19 On Shore
[By Army Specialist Ashunteia Smith] At the request of the Department of Health and Human Services, about 12 Navy medical...
U.S. Navy Enters the New Year in Rhyme and Verse
[By MC3 Anthony Collier] The bridge was dark and quiet when Lt. j.g. Grace Miller, from Atlanta, Georgia, the officer of the...
U.S. Navy Prepares for Defense Against Swarming Drones
[By Rebecca Hoag] The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, stunned the world with a dazzling light show made up of...
U.S. Navy Researchers May Have Found New Species of Whale off Baja
Researchers funded by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Monitoring Program believe they have discovered a new species of beak...
U.S. Navy Accelerates Uptake of 3-D Printing for Spare Parts
The U.S. Navy and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) are exploring additive manufacturing (AM) technologies to design, print, appr...
Eduardo Hidalgo, Secretary of the Navy and Hispanic American Advocate
[ByLt. Cmdr. Rolando Machado and MC1 Mark D. Faram] On Nov. 1, 1943, the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV-6) steamed out of...
Navy Works to Prevent Sexual Harassment Before it Starts
Imagine the following hypothetical … You’re a Lead Petty Officer (LPO) on your second year in that leadership r...