USN: America's Potential Adversaries "Go All-in on Unmanned Platforms"

Published Apr 25, 2021 3:49 PM by Navy Live

Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby today declared &ldquo;the state of our Naval unmanned capabilities is truly unmatche...

Four Female Amphib COs on Their Role in the U.S. Navy

Published Mar 26, 2021 3:54 PM by Navy Live

Kimberly Jones was in her third year of studying mechanical engineering as an undergraduate student at Tuskegee University in Alab...

This U.S. Navy Carrier's Top Helmsmen are Women

Published Mar 8, 2021 9:46 PM by Navy Live

Out of a crew of 5,000 sailors aboard the supercarrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, only four are entrusted to steer in restricted mane...

U.S. Navy Helps Fight COVID-19 On Shore

Published Jan 26, 2021 2:22 PM by Navy Live

[By&nbsp;Army Specialist Ashunteia Smith] At the request of the Department of Health and Human Services, about 12 Navy medical...

U.S. Navy Enters the New Year in Rhyme and Verse

Published Jan 3, 2021 8:05 PM by Navy Live

[By MC3 Anthony Collier] The bridge was dark and quiet when Lt. j.g. Grace Miller, from Atlanta, Georgia, the officer of the...

U.S. Navy Prepares for Defense Against Swarming Drones

Published Dec 13, 2020 1:56 PM by Navy Live

[By Rebecca Hoag] The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, stunned the world with a dazzling light show made up of...

U.S. Navy Researchers May Have Found New Species of Whale off Baja

Published Dec 11, 2020 1:11 PM by Navy Live

Researchers funded by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Monitoring Program believe they have discovered a new species of beak...

U.S. Navy Accelerates Uptake of 3-D Printing for Spare Parts

Published Dec 1, 2020 5:18 PM by Navy Live

The U.S. Navy and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) are exploring additive manufacturing (AM) technologies to design, print, appr...

Eduardo Hidalgo, Secretary of the Navy and Hispanic American Advocate

Published Oct 2, 2020 2:11 PM by Navy Live

[ByLt. Cmdr. Rolando Machado and MC1 Mark D. Faram] On Nov. 1, 1943, the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV-6) steamed out of...

Navy Works to Prevent Sexual Harassment Before it Starts

Published Sep 1, 2020 1:44 PM by Navy Live

Imagine the following hypothetical &hellip; &nbsp;You&rsquo;re a Lead Petty Officer (LPO) on your second year in that leadership r...

