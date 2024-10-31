ZeroMar & EPTechnologies Partnership to Propel Sustainable Marine Solutions

[By: ZeroMar]

ZeroMar, a leader in marine electrification dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and guiding vessel operators through electric conversion, and EPTechnologies, a pioneer in marine electric propulsion and safety systems, are thrilled to announce an expanded strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to transform the maritime industry with innovative, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient technologies.

After two years of successful collaboration, this partnership solidifies the union of ZeroMar's expertise in marine electrification with EPTechnologies' advancements in electric propulsion to address the urgent challenges of pollution in California's waters. Notably, this partnership makes EPTechnologies one of the largest suppliers of electric propulsion systems in the U.S.

The partnership will focus on the development and retrofitting of electric ferries and other zero-emission vessels to comply with California's Commercial Harborcraft regulations set forth by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The initial project includes a collaboration on the Angel Island Tiburon Ferry. Graham Balch, CEO and Founder of ZeroMar, underscores the significance of California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Advanced Technology Demonstration Projects Program (ATDPP) funding in this partnership: “ZeroMar is proud to champion marine electrification in California, supporting owners and operators in complying with Zero-Emission Advanced Technology (ZEAT) requirements in the Commercial Harborcraft (CHC) regulations from CARB that require short-run ferries to be zero-emission by December 31, 2025.”

Marco Ottiker, COO and Co-owner of EPTechnologies, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with ZeroMar to advance sustainable transportation in California's marine industry. By combining our expertise in electric propulsion with ZeroMar's extensive knowledge about the US market, we will deliver high-quality, eco-friendly options that are economically viable. Electric propulsion systems enable ferry operators to reduce operational costs through lower fuel and maintenance expenses while decreasing carbon emissions.”

The partnership focuses on retrofitting short-run ferries with EPTechnologies’ zero-emission electric propulsion systems, integrating advanced battery systems and safe, durable designs. Future initiatives will expand to include other marine vessels, such as fishing boats, excursion vessels, tugboats, and research vessels, further reducing the industry’s reliance on fossil fuels. ZeroMar and EPTechnologies invite stakeholders and community members to join them on their journey toward a sustainable marine future.