Zero U.S. Detentions Put Palau in Strong Position

By MarEx 2019-05-17 23:18:14

The world’s fastest growing digital ship registry has recorded a zero percentage detention record with the United States Coastguard (USCG) in the latest figures issued for 2016-2018 Port State Control examinations.

The USCG targets flags for additional Port State Control examinations if their detention ratio scores are higher than the three-year rolling average detention record. In the latest figures published recently, Palau International Ship Registry (PISR) recorded an impressive overall 0.00% detention record with zero detentions for safety playing a major part in this.

In the two year period recorded, just 12 Palau-flagged vessels were examined for safety issues with only three recording deficiencies. Panos Kirnidis, CEO of Palau International Ship Registry was delighted with the recent USCG report and believes this is a strong testament to the ongoing development of the registry.

“We have a fleet of 400 with increasing interest from ship owners across the globe wanting to talk to us about our digital registry services. Over the past three years we have introduced our Deficiency Prevention System (DPS) which is a dedicated service providing support to ensure vessel’s compliance with required international conventions and prevent deficiencies and detentions causing them serious implications with Port State Control (PSC). From a dedicated department within PISR previous inspections findings are monitored along with the location and destination of the Palau flagged vessels with over 93% confidence their risk performance and priority for inspection by a PSCO. This has gone a long way to helping us achieve this excellent zero detention figure from the USCG.

“PISR is currently the only registry in the Paris MOU with a credible performance and the only flag without detentions for six consecutive months (since November 10th 2018) and this progress is benefiting our fleet. PSC detentions and inspections can be very damaging to ship owners’ businesses and we have been working very hard from our Piraeus office to develop systems and services that keep our ship owners moving. With 39 Deputy Registrars in 24 countries and 105 flag state inspectors in 43 countries to cover all the technical needs of Palau registered ships, we are determined to ensure Palau flagged vessels remain operational and not detained in ports by sometimes simple issues. Achieving a zero detention record with one of the most exhaustive and professional regulatory bodies in the maritime world shows PISR is on the right lines.”

