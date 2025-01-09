Warren Controls Highlights Type 436 Naval and Marine Pressure Regulators

[By: Warren Controls]

Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, highlights the Type 436 Naval and Marine Pressure Regulators, designed for shipboard seawater service. These regulators are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of naval and marine environments, offering unparalleled performance in various shipboard systems.

The Type 436 regulators are available in sizes ranging from 1/4 to 8 inches, making them suitable for a wide array of applications, from small-scale setups to larger shipboard systems. With pressure classes of 150, 250, and 700, these regulators can handle diverse pressure requirements encountered in marine operations.

Engineered for compatibility with different piping systems and military specifications, the Type 436 regulators feature multiple end connection options, including MIL-F-20042 Flange, MIL-F-1183 SBUE and SWUE, with limited ANSI Flange options. The body is constructed from Bronze (ASTM B61), while the trim utilizes stainless steel and copper-nickel, ensuring excellent corrosion resistance in seawater applications.

With Cv values up to 200, the Type 436 regulators can efficiently manage a wide range of flow rates. Designed to operate at temperatures up to 165°F, these regulators are well-suited for typical marine environments.

The Type 436 regulators are the only products in their class designed specifically for naval and marine applications, meeting shock and vibration qualification specifications. They are ideal for use in various shipboard systems, including fire mains, desalination plants, cooling systems, flushing systems, sonar dome fill operations, and decontamination stations.

For more information about the Type 436 Naval and Marine Pressure Regulators, visit https://www.warrencontrols.com/product/436-series/.