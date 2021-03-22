Wärtsilä to Deliver Cargo Systems for Six Very Large LPG Carriers

The technology group Wärtsilä has won the contract to supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply systems for six new 93,000 m3 capacity Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier vessels. The ships are being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China for Singapore-based Petredec. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in March 2021.

These will be among the largest vessels of this type ever built. They will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s well-proven and highly efficient Cargo Handling system and the unique Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply system (LFSS). Wärtsilä is currently the only company with LFSSs in operation, and has also a significant number of these units on order. The onboard Wärtsilä solutions will be supported with the company’s digital Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) system to provide real-time data that will allow optimal operational efficiency at all times.

“This new 93K Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) is the 4th generation of VLGC developed by Jiangnan. Its advanced and optimal technology and system, its comprehensive economic and technical performance are in the leading level of the industry,” said Mr Lin Qinshan, Vice President and Commercial Director of Jiangnan Shipyard.

“We are delighted to be chosen as the supplier for these vessels. We are a leader in gas cargo handling solutions, and our innovative LFSS is an outstanding example of Wärtsilä’s ability to bring systems that raise efficiency and support environmental sustainability to the market,” commented Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director of Sales and Marketing at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

