Wärtsilä & the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Join Forces

(from Left) H.E. Antti Vänskä, Ambassador of Finland to Singapore, Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive for industry and transformation at MPA, Roger Holm President of Marine Power at Wärtsilä and Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA. © Maritime and Port

Technology group Wärtsilä and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at collaborating in mutually beneficial areas to enable the introduction of next generation renewable fuels, optimise digital port operations, and develop future talent.

Under the MoU, signed in April, MPA and Wärtsilä will explore renewable fuel technologies and seek partnerships with various stakeholders to develop green fuel safety concepts and procedures to ensure safe handling and operation of future fuels. Insights gained will support the development of global standards for maritime fuel safety.

The parties will seek to make port operations more efficient through developing reliable, secure, and cost-effective data exchanges between vessels and port operations. Sharing of data at scale, including real time data, has potentials of unlocking insights to optimise port and vessel operations such as Just-in-Time planning. It can also greatly enhance data-based value generation, including the development of new capabilities and operational processes. The development of an operational concept for vessels and harbour craft utilising AI-based monitoring, tracking, and incident response, is also planned. Big data from Wärtsilä’s Navi-Port system, MPA’s digital platforms and other relevant sources will be at the core of the algorithms to power the AI.

MPA and Wärtsilä will also collaborate on assessing cyber threats and risks to shipboard systems, ship-shore system communications and MPA’s digital platforms.

To equip future maritime workforce with skills and competencies relating to digitalisation and decarbonisation, MPA and Wärtsilä will explore working with partners and stakeholders to identify new skills. The collaboration could include working with the Tripartite Advisory Panel under the Alliance for Future Maritime Talent (AFMT TAP) to co-create enhanced training curriculum to improve training effectiveness.

Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry and Transformation), MPA, said: “As a major bunkering and a maritime hub port supported by a robust R&D and start-up ecosystem, Singapore is at the heart of marintech innovation and at an exciting phase for the potential introduction of maritime fuels such as methanol, hydrogen and its derivatives such as ammonia. MPA looks forward to our partnership with Wärtsilä to unlock our collective potentials and develop solutions that can be scaled to benefit global maritime community.”

“Over the years we have established a strong relationship with MPA, having worked together on various projects aimed at boosting efficiencies and sustainability,” commented Roger Holm, President of Marine Power at Wärtsilä. “This collaboration elevates Wärtsilä’s previous MoU with MPA to include new impactful areas in decarbonisation and talent development. The partnership will promote innovation and accelerate the industry’s transition to new cleaner fuels and the adoption of the latest technologies. By working in close cooperation with all relevant stakeholders and qualified partners, Wärtsilä and MPA are making a concerted effort to create more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable maritime operations.”

