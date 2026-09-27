Virgin Voyages Celebrates Two Million Sailors

[By Virgin Voyages]

Virgin Voyages celebrated a milestone today (September 24), recognizing two million times Sailors chose the brand. Arriving at Terminal V today for what he believed was an ordinary sailing aboard Resilient Lady, Sailor Jason – a seven-time Sailor from Leland, NC – and his wife Patricia were presented with a Big Red Envelope. Instead, they were ambushed by the brand’s iconic Happenings Cast. Staged at the brand’s gorgeous Miami-based terminal, confetti, music and cheers surrounded Jason as he was handed an oversized red envelope reading "One in Two Million. A Celebration for You."

Inside: A suite upgrade, a Shore Thing, a Bimini beach cabana, a tattoo or spa treatment, a letter from Richard Branson, an invite to Sisters at Sea and one epic trip to London, courtesy of Virgin Hotels and Virgin Atlantic.

A celebration that goes beyond the ship

Since launching in 2021, Virgin Voyages went from sailing the same four- and five-night Miami routes to a four-ship fleet with a global presence. Having recently been named Travel + Leisure’s No. 1 mega-ship ocean cruise line for the fourth consecutive year, the brand has more than made a name for itself in the adults-only travel space and within the Virgin ecosystem.

When it came time to celebrate its two millionth milestone, it was only natural that Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Hotels wanted in on the fun, too.

The prize: an epic trip for two to London with premium round-trip flights to London Heathrow courtesy of Virgin Atlantic and a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch, a five-star boutique hotel teeming with industrial glamour, just steps from London's creative epicenter.

Inside the envelope was also:

• An upgrade to a Tom Dixon-designed Gorgeous Suite, complete with a bottle of Moët

• A complimentary Shore Thing in Key West, from a cruiser bike tour to parasailing

• A cabana at Virgin Voyages' gorgeous Beach Club at Bimini, the brand's private island escape

• A permanent souvenir from Squid Ink, the brand's cheeky tattoo shop, or a restorative treatment from Redemption Spa

• A letter from Richard Branson himself

• An invite to Sisters at Sea, the brand's fleet-wide meetup, happening in February 2027

• It's a fittingly Virgin itinerary: a little rock star, a little rebellious, a lot of fun, and with plenty more waiting around the corner.

• A milestone worth sharing with First Mates, too

The milestone also gave Virgin Voyages an opportunity to recognize its First Mates who helped “the little brand that could” make it to where it is today.

Nereida, a dedicated First Mate hailing from Florida, will now celebrate her third voyage in style, complete with a Key West Shore Thing, Behind-the-Scenes Tour, a treatment at Redemption Spa or credit for Squid Ink, a complimentary Supper Club Series dinner show in The Manor, a $200 Bar Tab, a cabana in Bimini's Grove, a letter from Richard and a Sisters at Sea invite.

Sailing Club, extended. Status Match, back by popular demand

The two million milestone is also a thank-you to the Sailors who keep choosing Virgin Voyages.

As part of the celebration, Virgin Voyages is extending its Sailing Club benefits — Blue Extras and Deep Blue Extras — through December 31, 2028, giving Sailors more time to enjoy the benefits that come with choosing to sail with Virgin Voyages.

Back by popular demand is the Status Match program, giving travelers the opportunity to match eligible loyalty status across more than 35 airline, hotel and cruise loyalty programs. Sailors can submit their loyalty status from another travel program for review between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31, and once approved, have until Oct. 31, 2026 to book their Virgin Voyages sailing.

From the Sea Blazers who adopted Virgin Voyages early on to the countless Sailors and First Mates who returned time and time again, two million represents two million times someone chose Virgin Voyages for their holiday.