VIKAND Becomes Certified Inmarsat Application Provider

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-05 15:41:06

VIKAND Solutions, LLC, a global, maritime medical operations and healthcare solutions provider, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today announced that VIKAND has become a Certified Inmarsat Application Provider and will launch the first all-inclusive total healthcare solution platform for the global shipping industry.

VIKAND HealthNet™ integrates all aspects of healthcare and medical operations for vessel owners and operators, utilizing the latest satellite communication tools and medical technology, supported by an experienced maritime medical team.

Shipping companies will benefit from VIKAND HealthNet’s use of state-of-the-art technology and innovative all-inclusive business model ensuring a complete turnkey medical solution. VIKAND HealthNet’s telemedicine technology is easy to use and very affordable requiring limited bandwidth making it broadly available to the commercial shipping and energy industry.

VIKAND HealthNet’s Total Healthcare Solution will cover all aspects of the vessel owners’ ongoing healthcare needs including urgent care, monthly house doctor calls, chronic disease management, crew maintenance + crew loss prevention = crew wellness, medical chest management, medical equipment technical support, a customized mental health program and a 24/7 medical emergency support hot-line.

By managing the entire healthcare needs for a vessel owner, the attached cost to the owner will be reduced, risk management and efficiency enhanced with an overall winning ROI.

VIKAND HealthNet™ will launch in the first quarter of 2020 and will be an Inmarsat Certified Application providing the service over a Dedicated Bandwidth APN on Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress service, which is currently installed on over 7,500 vessels across the globe. Prior to the official launch, VIKAND HealthNet™ will be conducting trials on a selection of ships equipped with Fleet Xpress.

“By providing this application we will offer a unique opportunity to provide global seafarers all over the world easy access to healthcare, focusing on early intervention, a key in healthcare not available onboard ships today. This will ensure a much safer and healthier environment onboard offering our seafarers an opportunity to leave the ship healthier than when they joined. Our shared vision for our partnership is to ensure a healthier environment onboard ships, early intervention when seafarers are not well and a rapid support system in the event of an emergency, utilizing the communication strength of Inmarsat. This is a perfect combination of technology driving value” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND.

“We are delighted that VIKAND will become a Certified Application Provider for our Dedicated Bandwidth service over Fleet Xpress,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime. “This partnership will help save lives at sea by helping diagnose medical problems quicker and allowing companies to respond earlier in case of medical emergencies.”

“As part of our new suite of Maritime Digital Solutions, our Dedicated Bandwidth Services are available across either our Fleet Xpress or FleetBroadband networks and are designed specifically for applications such as VIKANDHealth Net that need direct access to the vessel and cannot be constrained or interrupted by crew or operational traffic,” said Camporeale.

