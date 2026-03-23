Updates to Guidelines on the Application of ILO Maritime Labour Convention

[By: International Chamber of Shipping]

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has released the fifth edition of its Guidelines on the Application of the ILO Maritime Labour Convention, urging the global shipping industry to take note of the latest amendments ahead of their entry into force and to ensure vessels are fully prepared to remain compliant, safe, and fit to trade internationally.

This new edition provides the most up?to?date and practical guidance on the mandatory and recommended employment standards set by the ILO Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), bringing together all sets of amendments in one place for the first time. The publication explains in clear terms what these changes mean in practice for shipping companies, masters, managers, crewing agencies and those overseeing day?to?day operations ashore and at sea.

With over 1.5 million merchant seafarers working worldwide, the MLC remains the only truly comprehensive global regime governing maritime employment standards. By setting minimum requirements that apply to all ratifying countries, the Convention helps ensure that seafarers - regardless of where they work, the flag their vessel sails under, or the company they are employed by - can expect consistent and fair working and living conditions. These standards continue to be rigorously enforced by governments through flag state inspections and port state control, making it essential that shipping companies have a clear understanding of their obligations. ICS, as an official ILO social partner, has been deeply involved in shaping the Convention since before its adoption and remains committed to supporting shipping companies in upholding these common standards and maintaining a genuinely fair global operating environment.

“The latest amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention reflect the lessons learned from recent global events, including reinforced rights to shore leave without visas or special permits. Strengthened provisions on bullying and harassment have also been adopted and respond to the urgent need to safeguard seafarers’ dignity, safety and mental well?being. These changes directly address challenges exposed during the COVID?19 pandemic and the evolving expectations around seafarer welfare,” Thomas Kazakos, Secretary General, at the International Chamber of Shipping said.

The new edition also provides updated recommendations on sanitary product provision and improved onboard facilities. With the industry placing greater emphasis on recruiting and retaining more female seafarers, the inclusion of guidance on making appropriate sanitary products available reflects an important step towards ensuring more inclusive and supportive living conditions on board. While not a mandatory requirement under the MLC, this recommended practice demonstrates a growing recognition of the diverse needs of today’s global maritime workforce.

Building on the strengths of the fourth edition, this new publication features a clearer layout, updated visual aids, and enhanced navigation tools. Six redesigned checklists, broken into manageable sections, allow the shipowner to quickly identify what they must do to ensure compliance or to create action plans where gaps exist. New summary boxes at the end of each chapter provide quick-reference guidance for masters and managers who need immediate clarity. The inclusion of template company policies (including those addressing bullying and harassment) allows organisations to move directly from guidance to implementation.

The Guidelines continue to distil complex regulatory text into practical information that can be applied on board. The content is clearly colour?coded to distinguish mandatory requirements from guidance, helping readers understand exactly what is expected of them and what the changes will mean for their operations.

Pursuing a career at sea remains a highly rewarding choice, with strong employment conditions and opportunities for long-term progression. However, attracting and retaining the skilled workforce on which the industry relies requires continuous improvement in working and living conditions. By providing clear, accessible and comprehensive guidance, ICS aims to support shipping companies in meeting their responsibilities and strengthening the high standards that underpin a sustainable global maritime workforce.

For more information and to order the ICS Guidelines on the Application of the ILO Maritime Labour Convention (Fifth Edition), please visit: https://www.ics-shipping.org/ publications/guidelines-on- the-application-of-the-ilo- maritime-labour-convention- fifth-edition