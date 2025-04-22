Trelleborg New Contract to Deliver China’s 1st Automated Mooring System

[By: Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure]

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has secured a significant contract to deploy its advanced AutoMoor technology at one of the world's leading container terminals, located in China. This collaboration will mark the first automated mooring system to be implemented at a port in China, setting a new benchmark for port automation and efficiency in the region.

The project will see AutoMoor seamlessly integrated into the terminal's existing infrastructure, which accommodates the latest generation of ultra-large container vessels. Implementation of the system will further streamline operations by increasing efficiency, improving vessel stability, and reducing turnaround times. In addition to operational benefits, AutoMoor will support the terminal's sustainability objectives by reducing vessel emissions during mooring. It will also enhance the berth’s capacity to handle the newest 400m-long MegaMax container ships, ensuring the terminal remains at the forefront of modern maritime capabilities.

Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, said: “This contract underscores the confidence in our AutoMoor technology as a transformative solution for modern port operations. By providing advanced solutions like AutoMoor, we’re driving improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability, enabling ports to thrive in an ever-evolving environment.”

With the project currently underway, Trelleborg is conducting a detailed assessment to ensure seamless integration of AutoMoor, evaluating factors such as vessel sizes, berth infrastructure, and environmental conditions. This will guarantee an optimally designed system tailored to address existing challenges and deliver maximum performance.

Once implemented, AutoMoor’s "click of a button" technology will allow vessels to moor faster and more securely, reducing unloading, reloading, and turnaround times. The system is capable of ensuring vessel stability during product/container transfer operations, even in challenging conditions, while requiring minimal vacuum top-ups for extended secure mooring periods. AutoMoor’s Always Active Mechanical Damping (AAMD) system is designed to minimize port energy consumption, making it a more sustainable option compared to fully hydraulic alternatives.

The AutoMoor installation is expected to be fully operational in the coming months, upon completion of testing and assessments. It will be the first global deployment of AutoMoor technology at a container terminal, further solidifying Trelleborg’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance port operations worldwide.