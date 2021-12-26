Top Ten Corporate News Announcements of 2021

File image courtesy Port of Felixstowe

As the year draws to a close, we'd like to share the most popular company announcements released by prominent shipping companies over the course of 2021. The leader by far was Southco's announcement of a new counterbalance support hinge, which enables ergonomic lifting and position control by using stored energy to balance the weight distribution of a lid or panel. Other highlights included a new fuel cell factory; a significant change to the SIRE program; a 5G IoT project at Felixstowe; and a cybersecurity webinar.

1. New Southco Counterbalance Support Hinge Reduces Overall Solution Cost

2. TECO 2030 Selects Site in Narvik for Fuel Cell Gigafactory

3 .Cummins Announces New Advanced Remote Monitoring Solution

4. Sea Ranger Service Appoints Christel Pullens as Managing Director

5. OCIMF Replacing SIRE Tanker Inspection Programme with New Regime

6. Nor-Shipping Launches Ocean Now

7. Fischer Panda UK Powers Mayflower Ship for Unmanned Atlantic Crossing

8. Rolls-Royce Supplies Gas Engines for World’s First Hybrid LNG Tugboat

9. Port of Felixstowe Launches Pioneering 5G IoT Project

10. The Maritime Executive Magazine Joins SSA Webinar on Cybersecurity









The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.