New Southco Counterbalance Support Hinge Reduces Overall Solution Cost

SOUTHCO®, a leader in engineered access hardware has expanded its series of Counterbalance Hinges with a new product that reduces the total solution cost of lifting and positioning heavy panels and lids.

Southco’s CB Counterbalance Support Hinge is designed to be used in tandem with the CB Counterbalance Hinge, in applications where the Counterbalance Hinge can support the full torque requirements of the panel or lid on its own.

Southco’s CB Counterbalance Support Hinge enables ergonomic lifting and position control when combined with a CB Counterbalance Hinge by using stored energy to balance the weight distribution of a lid or panel. The hinges are fully adjustable, allowing the experience of opening and closing the panel to be tailored to the unique requirements of the application.

With robust, all-aluminum construction, CB Hinges offer improved corrosion resistance and consistent performance in hot and cold temperatures. Additionally, the CB Counterbalance Support Hinge provides an increased life cycle, reducing the need for maintenance over time.

Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, “The Counterbalance Support Hinge improves functionality and aesthetics when compared to traditional gas struts. When installed with our standard CB Counterbalance Hinge, the CB Counterbalance Support Hinge offers the benefits of a Counterbalance product, but allows users to significantly lower their total solution cost.”



