Clayton L. Diamond
Clay Diamond was named Executive Director-General Counsel for the American Pilots’ Association (APA) in 2021. Prior to that, he served 13 years as APA’s Deputy Director-Associate General Counsel, and before that 20 years as a commissioned officer and Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Coast Guard. A 1989 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy, he also earned a Master’s Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and was a Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for International Studies.
How a Tragic Pilot Ladder Accident Led to Enhanced Protections
In a milestone for maritime pilots’ safety, on June 26, 2025, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) signif...
Op-Ed: Vessel Speed Rules Must Take Navigational Safety Into Account
It is frustrating when anyone implies that pilots do not support efforts to protect the North Atlantic Right Whale (NARW...