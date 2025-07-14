Clay Diamond was named Executive Director-General Counsel for the American Pilots’ Association (APA) in 2021. Prior to that, he served 13 years as APA’s Deputy Director-Associate General Counsel, and before that 20 years as a commissioned officer and Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Coast Guard. A 1989 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy, he also earned a Master’s Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and was a Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for International Studies.