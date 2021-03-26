Nor-Shipping Launches Ocean Now in June

Nor-Shipping may have postponed its summer 2021 event until January 2022, but Your Arena for Ocean Solutions is still taking #ACTION this year. The Norway-based industry event week has today unveiled plans for a new initiative, Ocean Now. This will take place on 1-2 June, when Nor-Shipping 2021 was originally scheduled, mixing a unique, digital infotainment broadcast, with partner events and a focus on the energy of the future through the new Hydrogen Blue Talks programme. Nor-Shipping stresses it will offer “a first-of-its-kind format, delivering insight, inspiration and business value to our global audience.”

Opportunity Now

Ocean Now has been conceived to help the industry continue collaborating, sharing knowledge, showcasing innovation, and building relationships during the coronavirus pandemic. Although some physical gatherings are planned within the Oslo region, the majority of activity is digital (and free) to ensure engagement with the widest possible audience of global ocean stakeholders. The organisers are promising “something for everyone” with business interests in the ocean, and have teamed up with partners and supporters throughout the industry to contribute to the Ocean Now experience.

‘The Today Show by Nor-Shipping’ will anchor proceedings on 1 June, taking the form of a live business chat and entertainment show beaming directly from the roof terrace of Skuld’s offices in downtown Oslo. This will feature special guests, reports on cutting edge developments, insights into emerging opportunities, and some memorable surprise segments.

The following day sees the Hydrogen Blue Talks topping the bill, with the ‘Fuelling the Future’ conference discussing national and international hydrogen roadmaps. Hydrogen’s role in decarbonizing shipping, and the business opportunities for ocean industries, will form a natural focus for proceedings. Participants will access the very latest innovations, energy developments and knowledge, highlighted by leading players and policy makers in this key energy niche.

Supporting industry

“You can’t beat the face-to-face experience of Nor-Shipping,” comments Karen Algaard, Nor-Shipping Director; “when the entire ocean business world gathers to map out the future of our industry. That’s why we took the decision to postpone the original event by a few months rather than cancelling or going entirely digital, giving us the chance to create a unique winter experience here in beautiful Norway.

“However, business opportunities and the need for progress within the ocean space do not simply grind to a halt because we can’t physically gather. We need developments, we need innovation, we need collaboration and knowledge sharing to unlock potential. Ocean Now will be central to that, providing a digital arena where the industry can congregate, learn, laugh, partner with one another, and push business on to a future of sustainable success.”

Hope on the horizon

#ACTION, the key theme of Nor-Shipping 2022, will be a central focus for Ocean Now. Alongside the hydrogen conference and content tailored to help facilitate the responsible use of resources within the blue economy, the event will support the next UN Global Compact high-level meeting on the ocean, convening in Oslo. This will gather politicians, regulators, scientists, business leaders and other key stakeholders to discuss and plan the future of sustainable development within the ocean space.

“Nor-Shipping is committed to helping our industry take positive action for a sustainable future, both environmentally and commercially, and Ocean Now builds on that mission,” concludes Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard. “We see this as a key stepping stone on the road to a brighter future and, of course, to Nor-Shipping 2022 in Oslo and Lillestrøm. We look forward to seeing everyone online in June and then finally, fantastically, meeting face-to-face in January.”

Further details of Ocean Now will be released in the run-up to 1 June. You can discover more at www.nor-shipping.com. Nor-Shipping will take place 10-13 January 2022 at the Norges Varemesse exhibition halls in Lillestrøm and at a series of venues across nearby Oslo.

