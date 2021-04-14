Cummins Announces New Advanced Remote Monitoring Solution

By The Maritime Executive 04-14-2021 04:03:39

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced PrevenTech® Marine, an expansion of the PrevenTech® portfolio. PrevenTech® Marine is designed to boost uptime, reduce maintenance costs, and improve the service experience.

PrevenTech® monitors Cummins powered assets remotely, using connectivity, big data, advanced analytics, and IoT to help avoid unplanned downtime through the advanced detection, reporting, and diagnosis of potential engine health issues.

“PrevenTech® delivers deeper, actionable insights around the health and performance of Cummins engines and genset controls for customer peace of mind. We have and will continue to explore the most efficient and convenient ways to make this value-add information to suit all marine applications,” said Rachel Bridges, Cummins Director and General Manager of Global Marine.

FleetguardFIT™ (FIT – Filtration Intelligence Technology) is the industry's first comprehensive real-time filtration, oil, and hydraulic fluid quality monitoring solution, based on smart sensors, IoT cloud, and advanced analytics.

FleetguardFIT™ integration extends PrevenTech's health monitoring capabilities to the consumables’ components, reducing reliance on standardized maintenance schedules and minimizing unnecessary costs.

PrevenTech® Marine will be made available to Cummins powered customers in mid-2021. It will be initially offered through an integration with Siren Marine, a leader in Cloud-based Connected Boat® technology, providing actionable data to commercial and recreational propulsion engine customers. Siren Marine’s technology enables vessel-wide monitoring allowing customers to track and manage vessels and fleets through a convenient online portal.

PrevenTech® Marine will be presented at the upcoming Cummins Marine Virtual Showcase on Wednesday, April 14. Visit Cummins Marine Virtual Showcase (http://now.cummins.com/marine-showcase) to register for this event.

Developed through Cummins' Digital Accelerator group, PrevenTech® is also available for applications across additional segments, including mining, oil and gas, rail, and will soon be introduced for on-highway and electric vehicle applications.

