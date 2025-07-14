Pioneering Ammonia Bunker Vessel Ordered by Itochu for Singapore Launch

The early efforts to develop the infrastructure for ammonia-fueled ships are taking another key step forward with the order of what is likely the first dedicated ammonia bunker ship. The vessel is being built in Japan for use in Singapore, which is at the leading edge in the development of bunkering and distribution of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel.

Japanese conglomerate Itochu Corporation is leading the effort, reporting it has established a Singapore-based company, Clean Ammonia Bunkering Shipping. The goal is to develop and demonstrate ammonia bunkering as a key piece of the full value chain. Itochu says it looks to expand the business from Singapore to other major points around the world. It cites the opportunities at the Strait of Gibraltar with operations from Spain as well as at the Suez Canal, based in Egypt. It also looks to develop a domestic business in Japan.

The new company has ordered the construction of a 5,000 cbm ammonia bunkering vessel to be built by Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding, located in the Hiroshima region. Itochu cites the shipyard's deep experience in specialized vessels such as chemical tankers, LNG carriers, and new designs for future fuels, including methanol. Japan’s Nikkei reports the project is expected to cost $34 million.

The tank system for the bunker vessel will be built by the Izumi Steel Works. The company is said to be the leader in Japan for LNG tanks, especially in the small- to medium-sized vessels.

They are projecting the vessel will be delivered around September 2027. The demonstrations will begin in Singapore in coordination with the local authorities. Itochu says it will establish a safe offshore bunkering operation using ship-to-ship transfers of ammonia as a marine fuel.

The effort comes as major engine manufacturers are getting close to the first commercial deliveries of marine engines using ammonia as their fuel. The first commercial ships using ammonia are expected to be in service by 2027.

Singapore has worked to develop the protocols for the handling of ammonia and last year participated in the first-ever ammonia bunkering of a vessel. It is also participating in research projects such as with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, which is leading research into the development of ships and the infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of alternative fuels, including ammonia.



