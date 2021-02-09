The Maritime Executive Magazine Joins SSA Webinar on Cybersecurity

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2021 03:11:00

On February 24, the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) is planning a joint webinar on "Maritime Cyber Challenges, Risks & Best Practices." The speakers will include intelligence specialist Kristian Bischoff, Lloyds Register cybersecurity product manager Elisa Cassi, and The Maritime Executive contributor and correspondent Sean Holt.

Digitalization has been progressing significantly, with COVID-19 acting as a catalyst in accelerating its progress. As the cyber space evolves, cyber threats will be growing more rapidly than cyber security. Private data, intellectual property, cyber infrastructure, and even vessels can be compromised by deliberate attacks, inadvertent security lapses, and the vulnerabilities of a relatively immature, unregulated global internet, cloud services, systems etc.

Join us and hear from the experts, representing the various stakeholders in the maritime industry, about the types of cyber threats that impact maritime system, the available cyber security plan as well as the cyber security challenges faced. A panel discussion with the speakers and an invited guest will highlight best practices to minimize and mitigate risks where possible in the areas of data management and recovery.

Speaker details:

Kristian Bischoff is an intelligence operator with extensive knowledge on a wide range of threats from low-level to organised crime, to terrorism and interstate warfare, and the impact these may have on the private sector, society, and state actors. Kristian has previously served in the Danish Army, and worked with analysis in the Danish Atlantic Treaty Association, a Copenhagen based think-tank researching issues on international security.

Sean Holt graduated in 2003 from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) with a BSc. in Maritime Operations & Technology, a commission in the U.S. Navy, and a Craftmaster pin as Master of the training vessel. His experience includes establishing the Transportation Security Operation Center (TSOC) for Secretary of Homeland Security. He previously worked as a marine surveyor and ISO auditor for ABS. Currently, Mr. Holt owns and operates a drone training and inspection company. When he is not instructing or flying, Sean regularly contributes to the Maritime Executive Magazine (MarEx). This month's edition features the Singapore Shipping Association in an article on maritime cybersecurity.

Elisa Cassi is Product Manager for Cyber Security (Marine & Offshore) at Lloyd’s Register. Elisa is a recognised expert in Cyber Security. She speaks regularly on topics including cyber security, big data analytics and social network analysis for financial crime. Elisa has a depth of experience in Cyber Security audit and compliance. She draws on 20 years of experience in managing Enterprise Cyber Security offerings at commercial and defence suppliers including BAE Systems, SITA and Accenture. Elisa has deep product development and operations background having graduated in 1999 with a Master degree in Electronic Engineering.

Anthony Lim is a pioneer and veteran in the Asia Pacific cybersecurity space, with over 20 years’ professional experience as a business leader, advocate, consultant, auditor and instructor. He has helmed inaugural Asia Pacific security business units at IBM, CA Technologies, Check Point and a few other US vendors. He has been involved in building, advocating and teaching of two international professional technical certifications (for application development security and cloud security), helped build and teach professional and academic program modules for cyber-security management and policy for some higher education institutions, and conducts training for staff of government, financial and other organizations, in Singapore and the region.

Ken Soh is the Chief Information Officer and CEO of Athena Dynamics Pte Ltd. He holds concurrent appointments as Group CIO of mainboard listed BH Global Corporation Limited and as the founding CEO of the subsidiary cyber security company Athena Dynamics Pte Ltd. Mr. Soh has more than 28 years of working experience in the ICT industry.

The panel will be moderated by Leslie Yee, the chairman of the SSA Cyber Security Subcommittee.

The online event begins at 1500 SGT on February 24. For more information, please visit https://www.ssa.org.sg/ or contact Haniza at haniza@ssa.org.sg.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.