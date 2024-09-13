Titan Announces Appointment of Francesco Valente as Chief Executive Officer

[By: Titan]

Titan, a bi-coastal leader in ship repair and marine and complex fabrication comprised of Vigor (Portland, Seattle, Ketchikan), MHI (Norfolk), and Continental Maritime (San Diego), today announced the appointment of Francesco Valente as CEO, effective September 23. Valente will replace Jim “Marco” Marcotuli, who is retiring after five years leading the company and nearly five decades as a leader and executive in the aerospace, defense and manufacturing sectors. Valente joins Titan with more than 20 years of experience running business operations globally, including as CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group.

“Titan is a well-known leader in ship repair and fabrication, with a particularly strong reputation supporting our national defense,” Valente said. “Titan’s values and priorities have helped thousands of family-wage, skilled workers build an award-winning safety culture and a sterling record of quality performance. I am excited about the opportunity to join a team and a business committed to customer success and to find new, creative ways to support that goal.”

Valente brings a wealth of experience to Titan. His more than 20 years running business operations globally includes service as CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, the parent company’s U.S. shipbuilding and ship repair operation. At Fincantieri, Valente worked to transform the company’s Wisconsin-based facilities into a leading builder of U.S. Navy vessels on cutting-edge programs. He joins Titan from Beretta, where he has led U.S. operations since 2019, transitioning manufacturing to a new, purpose-built plant in Tennessee and advancing Beretta’s position in the U.S. market.

Valente’s expertise spans maritime and manufacturing, making him an ideal fit for Titan, given the company’s broad skillset across maritime and complex fabrication. He is joining as Titan continues its growth in multiple markets. Recent work includes multiple U.S. Navy availabilities at each shipyard, completion of the prototype and new construction of the first four Maneuver Support Vehicle (Light) vessels for the U.S. Army, and a range of commercial projects.

Marcotuli has led Titan through significant milestones and growth since it was formed in 2019. Among these are furthering the integration of Titan’s three major ship repair entities. Additionally, he has advanced Titan’s market-leading fabrication businesses, supporting execution of highly critical shipbuilding programs. And, he has expanded Titan’s presence in the defense market overall, making Titan a leader in the space. Most importantly, he has done all this while building and maintaining a strong, capable and safe workforce doing critical work in support of national defense, infrastructure, energy and more. He retires after nearly five-decades of work across multiple sectors, and leaves Titan in a strong position after supporting Valente’s selection as CEO.

“It has been an honor to lead the Titan team for these last five years, and to grow the business into a leading supporter of our national defense,” Marcotuli said. “With the business in such a strong position, this was an ideal time to step back after nearly five decades of work, particularly with such a talented and respected leader in Francesco taking the helm.”

Valente will join Titan on September 23, with Marcotuli taking on a role as a board member and advisor. Valente will be based at Titan’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon.