The Russian Navy, the regular Iranian Navy (Nedsa) and the IRGC Navy (Nedsa) have completed a morning’s anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Oman.

The exercise involved receipt of a distress message from a merchantman by the Bandar Abbas Maritime Rescue Coordination Center and aerial identification of the seized ship. Coordinated - according to Iranian reports - by IRINS Alvand (F71), a mixed party of ten commandos from the Stroisky, the Nedsa and the Nedaja were then landed aboard the seized ship from an SH3D helicopter and the pirates were detained. The ship was then returned to the control of the ship’s master. The role of the seized ship, from pictures published, was played by a Nedsa Karbala-class landing ship.

This operation involved a substantial force, far larger than necessary for the exercise play, led by Alvand Class frigate IRINS Alvand (F71), and supported by Nedsa Kaman-class fast attack craft IRINS Khanjar (P230) and IRINS Neyzeh (P231), and an SH3D helicopter.

The Nedaja claimed to have participated with catamaran missile corvette IRIS Shahid Sayyad Shirazi (FS313-03), Chinese-built Tondar Class fast attack craft, Bell 412 helicopters, and high-speed assault boats. Air cover was provided by two Iranian Air Force F-4 Phantoms, now more than 45 years old.

The Russian Steregushchiy-class corvette Stoykiy (F545) appears to have stood by at sea for the exercise, and did not deploy its helicopter.

There was little Iranian photographic coverage published of the exercise, which might have made it possible to verify activities and the participants. The Russians published a video of the Stroisky coming into Bandar Abbas, to a difficult berth in the central area of the harbor with a pilot aboard but no tugs. The pier to which the Stroisky came alongside is 300 meters from a building which was storing Nedaja drones at 27.14816N 56.2083E when it was destroyed in an Israeli attack on June 21 last year.

The presence of the Russians in Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor may serve as an inhibitor on any potential U.S. attack on Iranian naval assets in the harbor, not that the Nedsa would be a primary target.

This deconfliction period of uncertainty would be extended if the Chinese 48th Flotilla makes a late appearance next week to join up and mount the annual trilateral Exercise Maritime Security Belt normally held at this time of year. But beyond contradicting statements made earlier in the year, there has been no recent signaling of an expected Chinese appearance. Nor have the Iranians made a recent statement suggesting that Exercise Maritime Security Belt-2026 is be mounted imminently. But Chinese participation could be a useful card for the Iranians to deal in its maneuvering with the U.S. – if the Chinese were willing and courageous enough to play along.