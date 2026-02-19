Drug Smugglers Throw Cargo Overboard and Flee USCG Near Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard is reporting it was successful last week in interrupting a drug smuggling effort involving a go-fast boat in the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico. Once discovered, the smugglers jettisoned their cargo overboard and were able to flee, avoiding capture by a USCG cutter.

During a routine patrol Friday night, February 13, the air crew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft sighted a panga-style go-fast vessel. They report the boat was carrying multiple bales and fuel containers, approximately 100 nautical miles north of Camuy, Puerto Rico.

The Sector San Juan Command Center diverted Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier to interdict the suspect vessel. But, as the cutter approached, the suspected smugglers began evasive maneuvers before jettisoning their cargo overboard and fleeing.

"Fantastic work by the Joseph Napier, Air Station Borinquen, and Air Station Miami crews for their efforts sighting and pursuing the suspect vessel," said Lt. John Groen, commanding officer of Joseph Napier.

The suspected boat was found abandoned ashore in Puerto Rico (USCG)

The crew of the Joseph Napier recovered 29 bales from the water, which later tested positive for cocaine. The seized contraband weighed a combined 2,083 pounds, and the USCG reports it is worth an estimated $13.3 million.

No apprehensions were reported. However, U.S. Border Patrol agents subsequently located the abandoned go-fast vessel ashore near Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation into the case.

It comes as the U.S. has also increased the pace of assaults on suspected drug smuggling boats. SOUTHCOM reported on Monday, February 16, that three boats had been spotted and stuck, one in the Caribbean and two in the Eastern Pacific. A total of 11 people were believed to have been killed when the three boats were destroyed.

The New York Times reported that the strikes are now coming at a pace of every three or four days.

