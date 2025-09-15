The Swedish Club Partners with Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance

[By: The Swedish Club]

The Swedish Club has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Ping An Group, one of China’s leading financial services providers. This agreement marks a significant step forward in the Club’s long-standing commitment to the Chinese maritime and insurance sectors.

The Swedish Club’s partnership with Ping An P&C Insurance marks an important milestone in strengthening the Club’s commitment to the Chinese market. By working together, the Club gains valuable local insight, infrastructure, and support, further enhancing its ability to serve members in China more effectively.

The partnership also adds another channel through which shipowners can access the Club, complementing the direct relationship they have always enjoyed. In this way, members benefit both from The Swedish Club’s global expertise and from Ping An’s local knowledge, market reach, and financial strength.

Importantly, this is the first partnership of its kind for The Swedish Club in China, broadening the ways in which members can connect with the Club’s world-class marine insurance and loss prevention offering, and ensuring stronger, more flexible support for shipowners, operators, and charterers across the region.

“This partnership reflects our deep and continued commitment to China,” said Managing Director Thomas Nordberg of The Swedish Club. “China is at the heart of global shipping, and working alongside Ping An enables us to serve our members with even greater efficiency, insight, and local presence. Together, we can deliver world-class solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Chinese maritime industry.”

The agreement will focus on:

Enhanced local support – providing members with faster, more accessible service through Ping An’s nationwide network.

Shared expertise – combining international best practice with in-depth local knowledge to deliver innovative insurance and risk management solutions.

Sustainable growth – supporting the long-term development of maritime trade and risk management in China.

Mr. Shi Liangxun, General Manager of Ping An P&C Insurance, commented: “We are delighted to partner with The Swedish Club, a trusted name in global marine insurance. This collaboration allows us to bring even greater value to our clients in the shipping industry, while reinforcing China’s position as a hub for global maritime trade.”

The Swedish Club first established its presence in Hong Kong in 1982, and this new partnership underlines the Club’s dedication to growing its footprint in the region. By working hand in hand with Ping An P&C Insurance, The Swedish Club is better placed than ever to support its members in navigating the opportunities and challenges of the Chinese market.