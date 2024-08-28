Telemar Provides Safety & Navigation System Support Services to Italy’s GNV

[By: Telemar]

Telemar, the leading provider of smart maintenance and remote access technologies, has signed an agreement with GNV (Grandi Navi Veloci) to provide safety maintenance services on its growing fleet.

GNV has awarded Telemar a contract for management and maintenance of GMDSS and navigation safety installations on its newbuildings GNV Polaris, GNV Orion and GNV Virgo, constructed at CSSC shipyard Guangzhou. These new ships, which will boost ferry services in the Mediterranean and beyond, mark a new chapter in GNV’s commitment to excellence in maritime transportation.

The contracts will consolidate service of critical bridge navigation equipment to a single provider, saving time and manpower and reducing the risk of non-compliance as scheduled service will be planned to agreed timeframes rather than carried out on an ‘ad hoc’ basis.

Founded in 1992, part of MSC Group, GNV is one of the leading shipping companies operating in the coastal navigation and passenger transport sector in the world: with a fleet of 25 ships, the Company operates 31 lines in 7 countries, to and from Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, France, Albania, Tunisia, Morocco and Malta.

Telemar specialises in Smart Maintenance and management of bridge electronics, providing pro-active remote and in person support with the aim of reducing potential down-time and increasing vessel efficiency with a higher percentage of first-time fixes.

As well as creating a benefit for shipowners by streamlining troubleshooting wherever they are operating, Telemar can use the data collected to optimise asset lifecycles and deliver further efficiencies. This can be used to deliver more repairs remotely and increase first-time fixes for a more efficient service when its field engineers visit customer vessels.

“Telemar is grateful to GNV for the trust they have shown in the expertise of our people and our ability to manage these critical safety systems on their behalf,” said Mike Bauwens, CEO, Telemar. “These companies have a deserved reputation for quality and quality of care for people and cargo and we are focussed on upholding that reputation.”