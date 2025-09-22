Tallvine Partners Launches North America Marine Infrastructure Platform

[By: Tallvine Partners]

Tallvine Partners (“Tallvine”), an independent investment advisor focused on value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities, today announced the acquisition of Donjon Marine Co., LLC (“Donjon Marine”), a critical marine infrastructure platform based in New Jersey with operations across the U.S. The acquisition marks the creation of Tallvine’s third platform and the establishment of its North American marine infrastructure strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Donjon Marine is a leader in critical marine infrastructure with a comprehensive suite of essential solutions for the operation and maintenance of North America’s waterways, coastal regions, and harbor infrastructure. John A. Witte, Jr., a seasoned executive with over four decades of experience in the maritime sector, will continue to lead the business as its CEO, alongside Thomas and Paul Witte, as part of the platform’s executive team. In addition, Thoroughbred LLC (“Thoroughbred”)—led by Co-Founders and Managing Partners Charles Wesley and Aaron Bowlds—will serve as industrial partner in the platform. Together, the group brings extensive operational expertise and deep industry relationships to drive the platform’s growth.

“The launch of our marine infrastructure platform and acquisition of Donjon Marine underscore our commitment to investing in resilient, essential infrastructure that supports global commerce, advances environmental stewardship, and delivers stable, recurring cash flows,” said Thomas Lefebvre, Partner & CEO of Tallvine Partners. “With its long-standing reputation for safety, excellence, and service, Donjon Marine is an ideal cornerstone for this platform. We are thrilled to partner with the Witte family and Donjon Marine’s executive team, world-class leaders in the marine sector, to drive the platform’s growth together.”

Donjon Marine, founded in 1964 and headquartered in Hillside, New Jersey, is a premier marine infrastructure platform, renowned for its expertise in dredging solutions, salvage operations and emergency response, heavy lift and towing capabilities, and environmental remediation. With a fleet of more than 70 specialized vessels, over 1,000 linear feet of berth space, and an estimated daily spoils processing capacity of 4,500 cubic yards in the New York and New Jersey harbors, Donjon Marine and its skilled team of over 270 employees have been essential in maintaining navigable waterways and accessible harbor infrastructure, responding to maritime emergencies, and delivering complex infrastructure projects across the U.S. and abroad. Donjon Marine also operates a shipyard in the Great Lakes, equipped with a 1,250 feet by 120 feet by 22 feet (depth over sill) dry dock and has more than 200,000 square feet of production area on 44 acres of land. The company will continue to operate under the Donjon Marine brand.

Victor Sosa, Partner at Tallvine Partners, added: “We view this acquisition and partnership as a highly compelling opportunity to build a leading marine infrastructure platform across North America. We look forward to working closely with the team to pursue exciting initiatives, including expanding our geographic reach and service offerings, driving the growth and modernization of our fleet, and executing strategic acquisitions in the sector.”

“This is a truly transformative moment for Donjon Marine, and I am thrilled and honored to continue leading the platform,” said John A. Witte, Jr., CEO of Donjon Marine. “With a shared commitment to long-term investment, strategic growth, and innovation, we are poised to build upon Donjon Marine’s proud legacy, expand our reach, and continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients while seizing exciting new opportunities in the marine industry.”