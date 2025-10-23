Mitsubishi Launches Training Ship, First in 31 Years for Toyama College

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding celebrated the naming and launch of the new training ship Wakashio Maru at its Enoura Plant on October 23. While it while be the fifth training ship for the National Institute of Technology at Toyama College, it will be the first new vessel built for the program in 31 years.

The new vessel, which was also the first built by MHI for the college, will go into service providing practical training in ocean navigation for mariners and is part of an effort by Japan to enhance training for the industry. The ship, which is scheduled to be handed over in March 2026, will also conduct surveys and experiments related to operations and the ocean for purposes such as a variety of educational and community contribution activities to train maritime personnel.

The ship will be approximately 370 gross tons with a capacity for 60. It will measure 56 meters (184 feet) and have an operating speed of 12.5 knots.

The vessel will include comfortable, individually tailored living quarters and design features to foster seamanship, the company reports. In addition to providing practical training environments with a navigational simulator and a training switchboard so that trainees can learn through hands-on experience, it will also have wooden decks that require daily maintenance to teach the cadets the traditions of the sea. It will also have a separate main machinery room and a generator room, so that trainees can learn the difference in the sounds and vibration of different equipment.

The ship will also function as a disaster support vessel, with the ability to operate an onboard base station, supply water and electricity, transport support resources, and provide living quarters in the event of natural disasters.

Extensive oceanographic research equipment, including various acoustic equipment, an A-frame crane, and various winches, is included for marine surveys and research. The company says there has been consideration for the characteristics of Toyama that are unlike almost anywhere else in the world. It notes that there is a depth of over 1,000 meters at the center of the bay and a three-tiered water mass structure.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding reports that going forward, it will continue to contribute to the training of next-generation maritime officers and oceanographic surveys.

