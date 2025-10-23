Harvey Gulf Sells MPSV Fleet to Otto Candies to Focus on PSVs



Otto Candies, a Louisiana-based maritime transport and support services company, announced that it has acquired the MPSC fleet from Harvey Gulf International Marine. It is a fleet expansion for the company, while Harvey reports it will be focusing on its OSV fleet going forward.

Four ships were involved in the transaction, and they officially became part of the Otto Candies fleet on October 23. The ships include the 2012-built Harvey Intervention (3,912 GT), the 2013-built Harvey Deep-Sea (4,645 GT), and the sister ships Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea (8,417 GT), each built in 2017.

The acquisition represents a “meaningful step forward,” Otto Candies said, in its continued growth and commitment to support the evolving needs of the offshore energy industry. They highlighted that the four vessels bring proven subsea capabilities and operational versatility, which align with the company’s mission to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient marine services.

Otto Candie, which traces its origins to the 1940s, serves the offshore oil and gas and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has also expanded to provide services to the offshore wind/new energy industries on the U.S. East Coast. Its website lists a fleet of 16 vessels in the inspection maintenance and repair, supply, Service Operation Vessels, dive support, and deck barge sectors.

“As we move into this next chapter, we remain grounded in the values that have guided our company for generations,” said Otto Candies, commenting on the acquisition. “The addition of these vessels strengthens our ability to meet the highest standards of performance while expanding our service offerings in both traditional and emerging offshore markets.”

Harvey, which lists a fleet of 28 PSVs on its site, said it remains focused on new vessels and supporting the oil and gas industry. The company in recent years has pioneered in the U.S. industry, adding PSVs powered by LNG and batteries. In 2022, it completed the refit of its third vessel to become a tri-fueled platform supply vessel, while highlighting that the plan was to operate primarily utilizing the LNG and battery power.



