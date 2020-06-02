Svitzer Strengthens Operations in Africa with New Contract Wins

By The Maritime Executive 06-02-2020

COPENHAGEN, 2 June 2020: Recently, Svitzer took an important step towards strengthening its presence in Africa by signing a five-year contract with Nacala Logistics in Mozambique for harbour towage, occasional pilot transfer and potential salvage work in the Port of Nacala. At the same time, Svitzer also secured a five-year extension of its current contract with Egyptian LNG assisting the land-based Idku LNG plant with four tugs, two mooring boats and one pilot boat.



Last year, Svitzer also secured a 10-year contract, its second in Egypt, with Suez Canal Authority and managed to do a quick turnaround with start-up within 9 months of contract signing.



Svitzer’s towage services are very much a local service, but delivered with the high standards, competency and professionalism of a global organisation. And with its global network, a strong presence on the African continent and years of expertise and experience, Svitzer is able to offer solutions tailored to local conditions and customer needs in Africa.



Nicolai Vinther Friis, Managing Director of the AMEA region for Svitzer, commented: “We see great potential and opportunities on the African continent and I am therefore very pleased that we succeeded in securing the contracts with Nacala Logistics and Egyptian LNG. We have had close collaboration and strong relations with both Nacala Logistics and Egyptian LNG and the contracts are of great strategic importance to us and will support our efforts and ambitions to further strengthen our presence and operations on the continent.”



A key priority for Svitzer is to ensure that its operations contribute to growth and prosperity in the communities in which Svitzer operate – meaning investing in local communities by providing training and professional development for members of the local workforce.



Nicolai Vinther Friis added: “We understand that with size and scale comes responsibility; responsibility to all those we engage with, especially our employees and customers. We therefore go to great lengths to ensure that our operations bring jobs and long-term prosperity to the communities in which we operate.”



On the African continent, Svitzer is now operating in Egypt, Angola, Morocco, Liberia and Mozambique.

