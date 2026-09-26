Stena RoRo Orders New-Generation E-Flexer Vessels at CMI Weihai

[By: Stena RoRo]

Stena RoRo has, on behalf of Stena Line, designed and ordered two E-Flexer 2.0 RoPax vessels, with options for two additional vessels, from the Chinese shipyard China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry (CMI) Weihai in China.

A flexible concept

The E-Flexer series currently comprises 17 vessels specifically designed to offer a high degree of flexibility and cost efficiency, while allowing adaptation to a wide range of ferry routes around the world.

The vessels now on order represent the next generation of passenger ferries, offering significant capacity for both passengers and rolling cargo.

The new vessel series, designated E-Flexer 2.0, has been specifically designed to enable future operation solely on battery power. For this concept, Stena RoRo has chosen to introduce a diesel-electric propulsion system, with dedicated spaces on board prepared for up to 85 MWh of battery capacity.

The two new ferries will enter service on Stena Line’s route between Gothenburg and Frederikshavn, Denmark, in 2030.

“We have developed these state-of-the-art vessels together with Stena Line, enabling the future provision of completely fossil-free transport of passengers and cargo between Gothenburg and Frederikshavn,” says Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB.

“I am convinced that this vessel design will be developed further to suit a wide range of ferry routes. With our new battery concept, we are adding yet another dimension to our already highly flexible E-Flexer concept,” Per Westling adds.

With the two new orders, the E-Flexer series now comprises 17 vessels, seven of which will be operated by Stena Line and ten by external Stena RoRo customers.

Flexible and future-proof propulsion

In addition to batteries, the vessels are equipped with modern diesel engines that can run on various fuels, including biodiesel. The engines are prepared for operation on methanol.

Battery technology is developing rapidly, and the new vessels have therefore been designed to allow batteries to be installed in line with the ferry operators’ requirements and preferred pace. The amount of battery capacity installed may be determined by factors such as battery cost, energy density and fire safety, as well as the company’s environmental policy and, not least, developments in regulations.

Ten years cooperation with China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry, Weihai Shipyard

A ten-year partnership between Stena RoRo and China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry, Weihai has so far resulted in 21 vessels being ordered from the shipyard. The cooperation began in 2016 with an order for four E-Flexer RoPax vessels and has since grown to a total of 17 vessels of this type, 13 of which have now been delivered. In addition, four RoRo vessels of the Stena NewMax and C-Flexer classes have been ordered.

Stena RoRo is managing the newbuilding programme in Weihai. CEO Per Westling comments on the cooperation with the shipyard:

“We are very pleased with our 10-year long cooperation with the CMI Weihai shipyard. For both Stena RoRo and CMI Weihai, it has been an extraordinary journey defined by technical developments, resilience and mutual success. Through close and sincere collaboration, the two sides have jointly forged a remarkable record of mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership. The shipyard has been highly successful in meeting our customers’ demanding requirements in terms of quality, delivery reliability and flexibility. All E-Flexer vessels have been delivered on time, which is extremely important, not least in giving our new customers confidence in working with Stena RoRo,” concludes Per Westling.

Rendering: Peter Mild

Background facts – E-Flexer No. 16 and 17

Length: 214 m

Draught: 6.4 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1,400 passengers and 2,720 lane metres of freight