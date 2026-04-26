SINAY Boosts Maritime Intelligence Platform with MariTrace Acquisition

[By: SINAY]

Maritime intelligence specialist SINAY has acquired UK-based vessel tracking platform MariTrace, strengthening the French company's position as an integrated provider of security, operational and environmental intelligence.

The move builds on earlier acquisitions of marine weather analytics provider OpenOcean in 2022 and container tracking service Safecube in 2024, and represents another step towards combining vessel, cargo and environmental data into a single source of operational intelligence for maritime stakeholders.

CRITICAL INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

Amid strong market demand for reliable data, MariTrace provides real-time intelligence across maritime security, risk assessment, trade analytics and vessel tracking, with particular strength in the world's highest-risk maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. The platform is used by 100-plus customers across insurance, security, ship-owning, offshore contracting and commodities, and operates in 24 countries worldwide.

SINAY CEO and founder Yanis Souami said: "This acquisition fully aligns with our mission to become the leading full end-to-end supply-chain visibility platform in the maritime industry. By bringing together vessel tracking, cargo visibility and environmental intelligence, we are giving customers the tools they need to make better-informed operational and commercial decisions in an increasingly complex risk environment."

STRATEGIC SYNERGIES

Safecube already enables SMBs to track their containers with ease, centralising shipment data and delivering automated alerts for ETAs and key events. Integrating MariTrace's vessel tracking with Safecube's container-level visibility gives customers a unified view that links cargo to its carrier, enriched with risk intelligence and more accurate ETA predictions.

At the same time, SINAY's expertise in environmental monitoring – including CO2 emission calculators and underwater noise assessment tools – provides an additional environmental compliance layer for MariTrace's customer base of vessel owners, offshore contractors and insurers, alongside existing security and risk data.

MariTrace CEO and Co-founder Thomas Owen said: "Joining SINAY allows us to expand our offering by combining our risk and tracking capabilities with a broader set of data and analytics. Together, we can deliver deeper insight into both operational risk and performance."

Founded in 2008, SINAY has grown into an international provider of maritime data intelligence, with 130 employees, EUR 10m in annual revenue and EUR 12m raised from international investors.