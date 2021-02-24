SES Networks to Power Ultimate Guest Connectivity Experience

By The Maritime Executive 02-24-2021

SES Networks has announced today that it is working with Virgin Voyages to provide its fleet with the industry’s leading high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The ultra-modern Wi-Fi service will be free for every sailor. That’s pretty fly for Wi-Fi!

Virgin Voyages’ Lady Ships will boast incredible speeds, unprecedented reliability, and all the bandwidth passengers could possibly need thanks to SES Networks’ satellite-enabled Signature Cruise Solution. Sailors on board the fleet will be able to stream their favourite HD movies, game online without lag, and seamlessly keep posting to the ‘gram while living for the moment and getting their full dose of Vitamin Sea.

"SES Networks offers us unique, reliable capabilities that rival land speed connectivity," said Andy Schwalb, Chief Marine & Technology Officer at Virgin Voyages. "This service has played a critical role in the success of our inaugural events last year, while also enabling our crew to remain connected and close to their loved ones during this challenging time. We know our Sailors will enjoy this service during their voyage as they document their vacation and share with others."

"It’s a delight to work with partners like Virgin Voyages who are raising the bar in the industry. They’re creating a sea change in the cruise market and high-speed connectivity is critical to realising their sky high ambitions,” said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES Networks. “Through our ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity, we’re able to empower Virgin Voyages’ sailors with Pretty Fly for a WiFi at sea that’s even faster than most home broadband.”

SES Networks’ Signature Cruise Solution is an end-to-end service that combines SES’s low-latency O3b satellite constellation, its upcoming next-generation O3b mPOWER system and its highly reliable geostationary (GEO) fleet to ensure seamless connectivity across the globe. Both O3b and O3b mPOWER systems are operating in the medium earth orbit, around 8,000km above earth’s surface.

The O3b mPOWER, when operational in 2022, will deliver significant increase of flexibility and throughput, and can deliver multiple gigabits per second to any Virgin Voyage ship sailing anywhere on earth during seasonal peaks and in areas of high density.



