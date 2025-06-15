Australian Border Agency Destroys Two Indonesian Fishing Vessels

Australia's border agency continues its campaign to seize and destroy the Indonesian fishing vessels that operate illegally off the country's far-flung Northern Territory, a remote area where long distances and limited infrastructure make law enforcement challenging. Last week, 16 Indonesian fishermen pleaded guilty to offenses stemming from two separate interdictions in May - both of which ended in the destruction of the suspects' vessels.

The first case involved an Indonesian boat that Australian authorities identified and intercepted on May 21, near the Cobourg Peninsula, a priority enforcement area in the Northern Territory. On board, the authorities found and seized 600 kilos of sea cucumber worth AUD$60,000, 330 kilos of salt used to process and preserve catch, and a range of fishing equipment.

The eight crewmembers were detained and taken to the port of Darwin for processing. The Australian Border Force seized the vessel and destroyed it at sea, as is allowed by Australian law. The men were charged with illegal fishing offenses, and all eight pleaded guilty. The skipper and crew received a sentence of 21 days' imprisonment plus a $2,000 good-behavior bond.

In the second case, Australian authorities caught an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Scott Reef - a coral atoll some 500 nautical miles west of Darwin - on May 14. On board, authorities found 150 kilos of salt for preserving catch, along with spears, diving equipment and other fishing gear.

As in the previous case, eight fishermen were detained and the boat was destroyed at sea. All eight were charged with fisheries offenses, and they received fines of AUD$2,500-5,000.

When done with their time in the Australian legal system, all of these suspects will be deported back to Indonesia.