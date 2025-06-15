Executive Interview: Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA

(Article originally published in Mar/Apr 2025 edition.)

Welcome, Elpi! We're delighted to have you on our cover. Let's start at the beginning – with your background and education. What attracted you to the maritime industry?

The maritime world fascinated me from an early age. Being raised in Greece, both my parents worked in shipping. I began to see how interesting a career it could be, so I went on to study maritime business and law before starting my first role in the family business. That's where I fell in love with shipping, its daily challenges and how it never sleeps.

Did you ever think you'd one day be the head of WISTA International and a leading voice for diversity, equity and inclusion in shipping?

Probably not! But it's something I've always been passionate about, and a decade or so ago I started to become more actively involved in promoting diversity and inclusion in shipping. I was President of WISTA Hellas for four years and prior to that Vice President, so I worked closely with WISTA International on a range of projects and initiatives where I saw just how powerful WISTA could be in driving change in the industry. WISTA also helped me realize my own potential and what I could achieve, so I wanted to be in a position where I could share my experience with others and help create an industry that welcomes and values everyone.

When did you first learn about WISTA?

I joined WISTA Hellas during its early stages in 2001. Since then, WISTA's initiatives, events and global networks have been integral to my professional and personal development.

Tell us a little about WISTA's history and evolution over the past 50+ years.

WISTA International was formed in 1974. It's a global organization that connects executives and decision-makers working in the maritime, trade and logistics sectors. We have a central office in London – where WISTA began and where many maritime organizations have their headquarters. Our board members are based all over the world, which is key to understanding how diversity is evolving in different regions, and what still needs to be achieved.

Over the last 50 years, WISTA has grown significantly, and there are now over 5,600 members worldwide and 62 National WISTA Associations (NWAs). While guided by WISTA International, NWAs provide in-country and regional support to its members as well as business and skill-building opportunities. They also enhance corporate visibility and facilitate relationships within the industry.

As an organization, WISTA is committed to driving change and raising awareness of the importance of gender equality, equitable opportunities, and diversity and inclusion. It works closely with international partners to address the challenges facing the shipping industry and in 2018 was granted Consultative Status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) – one of our most significant achievements.

This has allowed WISTA to formally contribute to the discussion for increasing capacity in the maritime industry, a critical component of which is promoting women in the industry, both shoreside and shipboard, while showcasing the varied technical skills and leadership that women can and do bring to the industry.

Another notable achievement was gaining Observer Status with United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 2023.

What are your goals as President?

I am committed to encouraging diversity and inclusiveness in all sectors within the shipping industry, supporting women in furthering their careers and eliminating gender-based inequality. WISTA has achieved a lot in this regard, and I plan to keep the momentum going.

It's not about women replacing men. It's about working together to empower women and acknowledging that they have the skills and experience to lead effectively, make decisions and address the challenges facing the industry.

We need to keep working together to create a diverse and inclusive culture that celebrates the individual by actively seeking out people who offer a wide spectrum of perspectives and experiences.

I'd like to see more women move into managerial and c-level positions, and that's something WISTA will continue to support and promote. We're also working on several projects to extend WISTA's reach from both an industry and geographical perspective.

Tell us more about WISTA's partnerships with IMO and UNCTAD. What is their purpose?

The purpose of all our partnerships and initiatives is simple – to promote diversity and inclusion in the maritime and trade industries and do what we can to address the challenges women face head-on.

After gaining Consultative Status at the IMO in 2018, we signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to work together to promote gender diversity and inclusion as vital factors in securing a sustainable future for the shipping industry.

We completed the first IMO-WISTA Women in Maritime survey in 2021. The results were published on May 18, 2022 to coincide with the inaugural IMO International Day for Women in Maritime. They offered an unprecedented insight into gender diversity across the sector and set a benchmark for progress. The results of the second survey, conducted last year, will be available in Q2 of this year.

We also launched a Maritime Speakers Bureau together in 2022 – a database of women who are available to speak on a wide range of industry topics. This has been a great boost and is helping to rectify the lack of female representation on industry panels and event programs.

Observer Status with UNCTAD allows us to appoint representatives to actively participate in intergovernmental meetings organized by UNCTAD. This was a remarkable milestone as it strengthens WISTA's commitment to fostering collaboration and is testament to our unwavering dedication to gender equality and empowering women within maritime.

What is the current status of women in maritime, and how do you see the future?

The results of the second IMO/WISTA Women in Maritime Survey are currently being collated, which we hope will show significant improvement. However, as it stands, women still only make up two percent of the seafaring workforce as revealed in the 2021 survey and account for only 29 percent of the overall workforce within the maritime industry.

The future sometimes looks uncertain, but a lot has changed over the years. Today, we're seeing more women in a range of professions throughout the sector. However, there's still a lot that needs to be done and the speed of change varies significantly, depending on which part of the world you are in.

It's important to remember that if we are to successfully address the challenges facing the industry, we cannot afford to ignore half of the potential workforce because of their gender.

What do you make of the recent pushback against DEI initiatives among right-leaning governments and corporations? How do you combat that?

It's very concerning and highlights just how important diversity initiatives are and why we need them. It's a massive step in the wrong direction when we have just started to make significant progress, and it's particularly worrying for this to happen at a time when diversity plays a crucial role in attracting the talent we need to foster the innovation required to deal with the big issues facing maritime's future.

We need a diverse workforce and the range of perspectives that brings to problem-solving and decision-making. In many cases, problems exist not because of diversity but because there has been a lack of it in the past.

I think the way to combat this is to double down on our efforts to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of diversity. We need to continue to work together and show that we are not afraid to stand up for what we believe in, to ensure everyone has a place in our industry.

Tell us about some of your other NGO and association memberships. You seem to wear many hats!

Yes, I do wear many hats! In addition to my day job, I'm also Secretary General of the Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (HSSA) and sit on the board of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Hellenic Maritime Museum and, most recently, the World Maritime University. I'm also an active member of Intertanko and an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

They're all part of my effort to raise the visibility of women in shipping and spread the word about the need for inclusion.

You come from a shipping family yourself and currently serve as Operations, Chartering & Business Development Manager at ENEA Management. Is that where you learned the ropes?

Yes! I started working at ENEA Management following university. I've worked in most departments of the company, so know the business inside out, but this also gave me the opportunity to gain experience in all aspects of the industry – from contracts, chartering and fleet management to claims and insurance and general operations.

ENEA Management is a family-run Greek shipping company that operates a fleet of small-sized specialized tankers. In my current role, I primarily focus on the operations and chartering of its fleet as well as business development.

How did you make the transition from shipowner to industry spokesperson?

It wasn't something I set out to do. In fact, many years ago I wasn't even aware that I had anything to say that would interest others. However, a Greek maritime editor (and one of the first members of WISTA Hellas), the late Joanna Bissia, encouraged me in this regard to set an example for other women.

These days, I believe there's a responsibility to encourage and empower others where one can. In that respect, I feel privileged to be in a position where I can help make the voices of women heard while contributing to a wide range of discussions.

What drives you? Why so passionate about your mission and goals?

I fundamentally believe that people should not be discriminated against because of their gender, sexuality, race, religion or any other characteristic. I also truly believe in the economic and societal benefits of diversity, inclusion and gender equality, but sadly we still live in a world where this is not a reality.

While I have two daughters myself, my passion for diversity is not only for them – it's for all women everywhere. Everyone should have the opportunity to grow up in a fair, inclusive world where gender is no obstacle to their dreams. Being able to play a part in making that happen is what drives me.

What lies ahead for Elpi Petraki? What more can you do to promote the role of women in maritime?

As WISTA International President, I plan to use every opportunity I have to raise awareness of the importance of diversity and encourage companies to adopt policies that support and foster diversity and inclusiveness. Creating even greater awareness and driving the diversity agenda forward remain challenges, but collaboration is key, and by working together we can all share the load.

Wow, that is a load! What do you like to do in your spare time? How do you unwind?

I like to spend time with my close friends and family, take walks along the beach, and I have a great love of art and history. I also enjoy pottery when I have the time. I know, probably not something you expected me to say!

Tony Munoz is the publisher, founder and editor-in-chief of The Maritime Executive.