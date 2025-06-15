Video: Brand New STS Crane Tips Over at Port of Tuas

STS crane collapses are a rare occurrence at global ports, and are almost exclusively caused when a crane gets struck by a merchant ship. But the port of Tuas, Singapore experienced an unwelcome and far less common casualty: a collapse during delivery.

On Sunday afternoon at at about 1320 hours, a brand new quay crane tipped over while it was being delivered to a berth at Tuas. The quayside was not operational, and there were no injuries or fatalities.

According to Singapore's Maritime and Ports Authority (MPA), none of the nearby port facilities or equipment were damaged. All of PSA Singapore's current operational berths remain accessible, and all other port operations and development work were wholly unaffected.

Unverified casualty video

The incident is under investigation, and PSA and the Maritime and the MPA are working with other agencies to respond to the casualty.

Tuas is a brand new greenfield port complex, and it is on track to become the largest of its kind in the world (at full buildout). Singapore plans to gradually shift all of its container terminal operations to Tuas over the span of two decades, freeing up waterfront for other development in the city center.