SeaO2 Secures €2M+ Investment to Extract 1 Gigaton of CO2 Out of the Sea

[By: SeaO2]

Dutch startup SeaO 2 , specialising in innovative carbon (CO 2 ) removal technology from seawater, announces receiving €2+ million in new investments. Utilising its breakthrough Direct Ocean Capture (DOC) technology, which efficiently extracts CO 2 from seawater, SeaO 2 aims to mitigate climate change by returning carbon-free water to the ocean, enhancing its ability to absorb CO 2 from the atmosphere. This funding will accelerate the development of its pioneering technology and support the goal of removing one megaton of CO 2 by 2030 and a gigaton by 2045.

Boosting innovation and expansion

The recent investment round attracted support from prominent investors, including DOEN Participaties, NEW-TTT fund, Future Tech Ventures, CarbonFix, angel investors Eduard Talman and Siddharth Kambe and others. This €2+ million funding will facilitate the transition from prototype to pilot plant, enhance team capabilities, and implement a comprehensive Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification system. The pilot plant is expected to have an annual capacity of 250 tons of CO2 and is scheduled for launch in the summer of 2025.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the investment, Ruben Brands (CEO and co-founder of SeaO 2 ), says: “This investment recognizes our team’s hard work and dedication. With this extra support, which so far included grants, subsidies, our own investments, and early customers, we can scale our operations and accelerate our impact on climate change even more rapidly. It is a crucial step towards our goal of removing a megaton of CO 2 by 2030 and a gigaton by 2045, advancing our mission in the fight against climate change.”

Milestones and recognition

Aside from the funding round, the company has established strategic partnerships with organisations, such as XPRIZE Carbon Removal, TU Delft, Klarna, Wetsus and Redstack laying a solid foundation for their growth in the climate tech industry. These partnerships have been instrumental in the company’s technological development and market expansion, highlighting their potential to lead in the industry.

In addition, the company has recently achieved significant milestones and recognition. Notably, it participated in a successful carbon removal project with Paebbl in the Wadden Sea, was recognized in the top 100 of the XPRIZE competition, and delivered award-winning pitches at The Next Web, Tech Tour Oceans, and Tech Tour Water.

“Obviously, we want to scale up as fast as possible,” says Ruben. “That’s why we have participated in several accelerator programs like CEEZER, Blue Invest, AirMiners, and Remove. Currently, we are learning a lot by participating in the PortXL, Creative destruction lab / Xprize CDR program and Ocean Vision programs.”

Furthermore, joining key coalitions such as the Carbon Business Council, the Negative Emissions Platform, and CCU Alliantie underscores the company’s commitment to advancing climate tech initiatives.

Investors’ voices

Investors have expressed strong support for SeaO 2 ’s mission and technology. DOEN Participaties states: "We are investing in SeaO 2 because current carbon removal methods are not yet effective at the required scale. Therefore, innovations like SeaO 2 are urgently needed, and funding is essential to drive the sector forward and unlock its potential for global impact."

CarbonFix says: “CarbonFix is proud to have helped build this coalition. Our role in the ecosystem is to catalyze networks, funding, and talent to unlock innovative pathways in the fight against climate change. SeaO 2 is a prime example of this impact.”