SCHOTTEL Resents DP-Optimized Rudder Propeller for Offshore Wind

With a new rudder propeller optimized for DP use, SCHOTTEL is meeting the growing requirements for W2W vessels to operate efficiently and reliably. The SRP-D (“Dynamic”) is a further improved variant for highly demanding DP operations in service operation vessels. When developing the SRP-D, extensive CFD simulations and calculations were taken into account.



Manfred Heer, VP Technology at SCHOTTEL: “With the SRP-D, we have significantly increased the DP performance of our rudder propellers, resulting in a product that meets the requirements of today’s offshore wind industry even better. Based on the proven principle of the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller, a cost-efficient yet powerful solution has been developed that greatly improves the positional accuracy of the vessel for the special DP requirements of these applications. For customers, this means a significant increase in safety and possible operating times on offshore structures, especially in difficult weather conditions.”



Highly dynamic thrust allocation

The new SRP-D variants are characterized above all by reduced propeller acceleration/deceleration times. In combination with a high-speed azimuth steering system with reinforced gear components, the SRP-D enables faster thrust allocation than conventional rudder propellers. Thanks to the shorter response times, it is possible to react faster and in a more targeted manner to external forces from wind, weather and currents, thus achieving a higher positional accuracy of the vessel. At the same time, fuel consumption is reduced.



In addition, the SRP-D is marked by its extremely low profile, vertically integrated LE-Drive as well as an additional eight-degree tilt of the lower gearbox.



Mechanically more efficient: LE-Drive

Despite its integrated design, the LE-Drive allows a free choice of motor for vessels with electric, ideally battery-supported energy supply. Due to its compact design, the LE-Drive opens up more freedom in vessel design. The SRP-D is optionally also available with drive train in Z-configuration.



Hydrodynamically more efficient: 98-degree titled propeller shaft

Thanks to the additional lower gearbox that has an eight degrees downward tilt, the interaction between propulsion unit and hull as well as the propeller flow interaction are reduced. This results in increased thrust efficiency in DP operation and minimizes “forbidden zones”.



Extensive expertise in the offshore wind market

In addition to recently delivered service operation vessels such as the Wind of Hope, the Bibby WaveMaster Horizon or the installation vessels Voltaire and Les Alizés which are currently being built for Jan De Nul, SCHOTTEL has many years of expertise in the offshore market. In total, over 600 offshore vessels have been equipped with the German propulsion systems.



Propulsion by experts

Around 100 engineers work hand in hand every day across various specialist departments to create reliable products that prove their performance in practice. Constant investments in research and development ensure that SCHOTTEL customers benefit from products of the highest standard.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.